Eagles ‘Hotel California’ Album To Be Performed In Full At Memo Music Hall This Weekend

Gary Young, Pete McCarthy, Ash Osgood, Cres Crisp & Steve Wells will perform The Eagles Story this Saturday at Memo Music Hall.

The show this weekend at memo in St Kilda will feature a complete performance of Eagles classic ‘Hotel California’ from start to finish. Eagles recently toured the album in the USA but that tour did not come to Australia.

The songs from Hotel California are:

Hotel California

New Kid In Town

Life in the Fast Lane

Wasted Time

Wasted Time (reprise)

Victim of Love

Pretty Maids All in a Row

Try and Love Again

The Last Resort

Eagles have not performed ‘Victim of Love’ in Australia since 1995. The band has never performed ‘Try and Love Again’ in Australia.

Doors Open 7.30pm, Showtime: 8.40pm

TICKETS

$45+bf – PREMIUM SEATS

$38+bf – A-RESERVE SEATS

$28+bf – GENERAL ADMISSION

$30 GA AT DOOR (if available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/the-eagles-story-hotel-california/

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments