Eagles ‘Hotel California’ Album To Be Performed In Full At Memo Music Hall This Weekend

Gary Young, Pete McCarthy, Ash Osgood, Cres Crisp & Steve Wells will perform The Eagles Story this Saturday at Memo Music Hall.
The show this weekend at memo in St Kilda will feature a complete performance of Eagles classic ‘Hotel California’ from start to finish. Eagles recently toured the album in the USA but that tour did not come to Australia.
The songs from Hotel California are:
Hotel California
New Kid In Town
Life in the Fast Lane
Wasted Time
Wasted Time (reprise)
Victim of Love
Pretty Maids All in a Row
Try and Love Again
The Last Resort
Eagles have not performed ‘Victim of Love’ in Australia since 1995. The band has never performed ‘Try and Love Again’ in Australia.
Doors Open 7.30pm, Showtime: 8.40pm
TICKETS
$45+bf – PREMIUM SEATS
$38+bf – A-RESERVE SEATS
$28+bf – GENERAL ADMISSION
$30 GA AT DOOR (if available)
https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/the-eagles-story-hotel-california/
