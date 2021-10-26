Ed Sheeran Offers Sneak Preview Of = - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has unveiled 14 YouTube Shorts giving fans the first full preview of his forthcoming album ‘=’ (Equals), on YouTube.

‘=’ is the fourth instalment in Sheeran’s symbol album series and he is giving fans a first ever album preview on YouTube Shorts with a glimpse into all 14 tracks ahead of the albums official release this Friday, October 29 (Asylum/Atlantic). What’s more, fans around the world are now able to watch and create their own #SheeranShorts to every track on the album.

Watch all 14 shorts only on YouTube here.

The 14 Shorts encapsulate the very personal journey of Sheeran’s album – four-years-in-the-making – with each one bringing to life the intimate and everyday moments that are reflected in the songs. From stepping into an ice bath in “Shivers,” to having a solo dance party in “Be Right Now,” to taking an outdoor shower in “Stop The Rain,” playing a mini ukulele in “Sandman,” and simply hanging out with his family at home in “First Times,’ Sheeran is giving fans a short, intimate look into what each song on ‘=’ means to him.

“I had a really fun day shooting my YouTube Shorts,” said Sheeran. “I’ve always really enjoyed the music video process, so it was fun to explore a new way of doing that by channeling each song’s theme in a unique way, while also giving you a sneak peek of the album!”

Sheeran’s presence on YouTube has been extraordinary since his first video upload in 2006. With the help of his global fan base, Sheeran has become one of the top 10 most-subscribed to artists on YouTube. To date, he has four videos in the Billion Views Club including “Thinking Out Loud,” “Perfect,” “Photograph,” and the record setting “Shape of You,” which is the second most viewed music video in YouTube history and the second fastest to reach one billion views. This year alone, Sheeran’s music has charted in over 45 markets on the platform and over the last 12 months, he has earned a remarkable 3.9+ billion views globally.

“From day one, I knew Ed and his music would have a lasting, global impact and that remains true today,” said Lyor Cohen, Global Head of YouTube Music. Ed Sheeran is a storyteller and I am so stoked he is using YouTube Shorts to give his fans an audio and visual preview of his incredibly powerful new album.. This is going to be an unforgettable moment.”

Sheeran’s first two releases off the album, “Bad Habits” and “Shivers”, have landed him 15 consecutive weeks at #1 on Official UK Singles Chart and have also lead him to become the first British Solo Artist to claim 52 weeks at #1 on the Official UK Singles Chart (only Elvis Presley and The Beatles have achieved more overall weeks at the top).

The shorter side of ‘=’ tracklist:

1. Tides

2. Shivers

3. First Times

4. Bad Habits

5. Overpass Graffiti

6. The Joker And The Queen

7. Leave Your Life

8. Collide

9. 2step

10. Stop The Rain

11. Love In Slow Motion

12. Visiting Hours

13. Sandman

14. Be Right Now

