 Eddie Vedder Covers Bruce Springsteen On Matter of Time EP - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder

Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder photo by Ros OGorman

Eddie Vedder Covers Bruce Springsteen On Matter of Time EP

by Paul Cashmere on December 28, 2020

in News

Eddie Vedder has recorded Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Growin’ Up’ for a surprise EP ‘Matter of Time’, released on Christmas Day.

Bruce Springsteen recorded the original ‘Gowin’ Up’ for his debut album ‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.’ in 1973.

David Bowie recorded a version of the song with Ron Wood while recording ‘Diamond Dogs’. It would appear later on the reissue of ‘Pin Ups’ and the 30th anniversary edition of ‘Diamond Dogs’.

Eddie Vedder’s ‘Matter of Time’ features ‘Say Hi’, written for Eli Meyer, a brave 6-year-old afflicted with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Eddie also has solo acoustic versions of Pearl Jam’s ‘Just Breathe’, ‘Future Days’ and ‘Porch’.

