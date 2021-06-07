ELO’s Bev Bevan Is Now In A Band Called Quill - Noise11.com

In 2019 legendary The Move and Electric Light Orchestra drummer Bev Bevan started a new band, Quill.

“My future is very much with my band called Quill,” Bev Bevan tells Noise11.com. “We have nearly finished a new album and we’ve got some good guests on it. (We have) Andy Fairweather-Low, Chris Norman of Smokie doing a duet with the lead singer Joy (Strachan-Brain), we’ve got John Lodge from The Moody Blues playing bass on it and the son of the old string arranger, Lou Clark, who did all of the arrangements for ELO sadly died earlier this year, his son Lou Clark Jr he has taken over the mantle and has a few string arrangements on this album as well. Please check us out. We have a TV show called Quill Connect at www.quilluk.com”.

“We have been so busy during lockdown with these TV shows and the new album that it has got us through these difficult times,” Bev says.

Bev is also involved with Slade’s Don Powell in the Let There Be Drums project featuring over 20 drummers on a new recording of Sandy Nelson’s 60s classic ‘Let There Be Drums’. The project is designed to raise funds for out of work musicians and crew affected by the pandemic lockdowns.

