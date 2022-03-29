Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Jon Stevens, Robbie Williams To Perform For Shane Warne State Memorial - Noise11.com

The Shane Warne Memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday night will feature performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Jon Stevens, Anthony Callea and Robbie Williams.

Anthony Callea and Jon Stevens will perform live at the event. Callea will sing ‘The Prayer’ and Jon Stevens will do ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

The memorial will also include pre-recorded performances from Coldplay ‘Yellow’, Elton John ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, Robbie Williams ‘Angels’ and Ed Sheeran ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

The Shane Warne Memorial will be broadcast live on the Nine Network. There will also be tributes from the entertainment world Eric Bana, High Jackman, Russell Crowe and Kylie Minogue as well as sports stars Allan Border, Merv Hughes, Greg Norman, Kelly Slater and Ian Botham.

Cricket legend Shane Warne pas sed away on 4 March 2022 from a heart attack at the age of 52.

The Shane Warne Memorial is a State Funeral by the Victorian Government. Tickets are free and available here.

