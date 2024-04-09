Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell Team With John Foreman For The Songs of Elton John and George Michael - Noise11.com

With Elton John now retired from touring and George Michael no longer with us, Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will perform the songs of Elton and George backed by John Foreman and the Australian Pops Orchestra.

Two shows have been scheduled in two iconic venues, Hamer Hall in Melbourne and the Sydney Opera House.

Anthony Callea expressed his excitement, stating, “Performing the songs of Elton and George with a 35-piece orchestra and with Tim and John, will be the ultimate live experience for me! Live performances were a testament to George Michael’s stage presence and charisma, and Elton John’s live performances are renowned for their theatricality and high energy so I can’t wait for us to put on these shows for audiences to be part of an electrifying celebration of their incredible music”.

Tim Campbell added, “It’s always such immense joy to share the stage with Anthony, but now to also have John and the incredible Australian Pops Orchestra with us – the energy, the music, and the atmosphere will be something truly special – a night to remember for all.”

John Foreman has signed on as Music Director of the event. “I am thrilled to bring together this magical night of music with Anthony and Tim. With the Australian Pops Orchestra, we aim to create an unforgettable experience, blending the magic of Elton John and George Michael’s hits with the grandeur of Hamer Hall and the Sydney Opera House,” said John Foreman.

General Public Tickets On Sale Thursday April 11

Saturday November 9 – Hamer Hall, Melbourne

Performance Times: 2pm & 7.30pm

Saturday November 16 – Sydney Opera House

Performance Times: 2pm & 8.00pm

