 Elton John Takes $75m Hit Because of Coronavirus - Noise11.com
Elton John and Nigel Olsson perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John and Danny Johnstone perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Takes $75m Hit Because of Coronavirus

by Music-News.com on June 1, 2020

in News

Elton John has reportedly been left “bereft” after taking a significant $75 million (£60 million) hit after coronavirus forced him to cancel his farewell tour.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Elton and partner David Furnish had anticipated the cash would see the star into his retirement, and it is believed the hitmaker is unlikely to receive any insurance payout for the losses.

The cancellation of the tour has also resulted in his long-serving band – including guitarist Davey Johnstone and drummer Nigel ­Olsson – being laid off until it becomes clear if concerts scheduled for later this year will take place, according to the publication.

A number of the domestic staff at the star’s $25 million (£20 million) home in Atlanta, Georgia have also been told they are not needed.

Despite being worth an estimated $445 million (£360 million), according to the recent Sunday Times Rich List, Elton is now thought to be assessing if he will need to make further savings and, if so, where.

“The tour was forecast to make over £60 million this year. That revenue has literally disappeared overnight,” a source explained. “Nobody expected this.”

Elton had to postpone or cancel 34 U.S. dates from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and it is increasingly likely that the 48 gigs scheduled from September to December will also be affected.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Fogerty Fogertys Factory
John Fogerty Releases ‘Fogerty’s Factory’ E.P.

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty has released ‘Fogerty’s Factory’, a homage to his CCR classic ‘Cosmo’s Factory’ on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

3 days ago
Tea for the Tillerman
Cat Stevens Reimagines ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ 50 Years On

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has revisited his classic ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ 50 years on to record a new version of the album to mark the title’s 50th anniversary.

3 days ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Pays Tribute To Larry Kramer

Elton John has paid a poignant tribute to late playwright and leading AIDS activist Larry Kramer, remembering him as a "giant of a man".

5 days ago
Russell Morris photo by Ros O'Gorman
Russell Morris To Headline First Drive-In Concerts Live Event

Russell Morris has been announced as the headline act for Drive-In Concerts Live in Brisbane on 13 June.

May 25, 2020
Marianne Faithfull photo by Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
COVID-19 Survivor Marianne Faithfull Thanks Hospital Workers

Marianne Faithfull has broken her silence after her coronavirus ordeal to thank the healthcare professionals who aided her recovery.

May 21, 2020
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Says Pink Floyd Should Change Its Name To Spinal Tap

Former Pink Floyd bass player Roger Waters has taken to social media to explain why the Pink Floyd website never mentions him or his work and suggests the band should change its name to Spinal Tap.

May 19, 2020
Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Anderson Clarifies Exaggerated Dan Rather Comment

Jethro Tull co-founder Ian Anderson says that news about his imminent departure are incorrect.

May 16, 2020