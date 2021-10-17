 Elvis Presley Drummer Ronnie Tutt Dead at 83 - Noise11.com
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley Drummer Ronnie Tutt Dead at 83

by Music-News.com on October 18, 2021

in News

Elvis Presley’s drummer, Ronnie Tutt, has died aged 83.

Tutt was a member of the TCB Band, the core rhythm section of the late King of Rock and Roll’s band, from August 1969 until Elvis’ death in 1977. Ronnie also played for the likes of The Carpenters, Roy Orbison, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, and Jerry Garcia. A cause of death is not known at this time.

A statement issued on the Elvis Presley Enterprises Instagram read: “All of us with Elvis Presley Enterprises were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ronnie Tutt.

“In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland.

“We enjoyed each time he joined us here to celebrate Elvis Week, Elvis’ Birthday and many other special occasions.

“Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis’ legacy – sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans – as well as bringing Elvis’ music to arenas around the globe through later Elvis in Concert shows and performances.

“Ronnie Tutt played drums for Elvis as part of the TCB Band from 1969 until 1977.

“He was part of the band put together by James Burton for Elvis’ 1969 Las Vegas opening – and stayed with Elvis until his death in 1977.

“Ronnie later toured with Neil Diamond’s band. He also recorded and performed with the likes of Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Elvis Costello, Stevie Nicks, Michael McDonald, among others.

“Our hearts go out to Donna, his family, his fellow TCB Band members – and to his fans around the world. He will be deeply missed by all of us.”

After the TCB Band disbanded upon Elvis’ death, at the age of 42 from a heart attack, Ronnie was invited by Neil Diamond to become his permanent concert and recording session drummer.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beatles rooftop performance Photo from Apple Records
The Beatles Are Now On Tik Tok

The Beatles are now on TikTok. Fans of The Beatles now have a choice of 36 songs from their back catalogue to pick from to soundtrack their clips on the video-sharing app.

13 hours ago
Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones Los Angeles 14 October 2021 photo by Richard Gilkerson
Mick Jagger Shoots a Pretty Funny Pisstake At Paul McCartney At Stones LA Gig

Mick Jagger paused at the Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a funny jab at Paul McCartney’s comment about the Rolling Stones being a blues cover band.

1 day ago
The Beatles Get Back
The Beatles Premiere New Get Back Trailer

With The Beatles’ Peter Jackson production of ‘Get Back’ coming soon to Disney+, a new trailer has premiered this week.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney Japan 2017 photo by Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Calls The Rolling Stones A Blues Covers Band

Paul McCartney has controversially likened The Rolling Stones to a "blues cover band".

5 days ago
Paddy Maloney of The Chieftains
Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains Dies At Age 83

Paddy Moloney, the founder of Irish legendary folk group The Chieftains, has died at age 83.

5 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Says He Visited A Karaoke Bar In Nashville And Sang A Stones Song

Mick Jagger may or may not have visited a karaoke bar in Nashville and sang a Stones song this week. At least he told fans at the Rolling Stones Nashville concert that he did.

October 11, 2021
James Bond No Time To Die
Jason Bonham Becomes Second Led Zeppelin Connection To A James Bond Soundtrack

British drummer Jason Bonham has revealed he is the drummer on the soundtrack to the new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’. That makes him the second Led Zeppelin connection to a Bond soundtrack. Jimmy Page played guitar on the 1964 theme song ‘Goldfinger’.

October 11, 2021