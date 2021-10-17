Elvis Presley Drummer Ronnie Tutt Dead at 83 - Noise11.com

Elvis Presley’s drummer, Ronnie Tutt, has died aged 83.

Tutt was a member of the TCB Band, the core rhythm section of the late King of Rock and Roll’s band, from August 1969 until Elvis’ death in 1977. Ronnie also played for the likes of The Carpenters, Roy Orbison, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, and Jerry Garcia. A cause of death is not known at this time.

A statement issued on the Elvis Presley Enterprises Instagram read: “All of us with Elvis Presley Enterprises were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ronnie Tutt.

“In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland.

“We enjoyed each time he joined us here to celebrate Elvis Week, Elvis’ Birthday and many other special occasions.

“Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis’ legacy – sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans – as well as bringing Elvis’ music to arenas around the globe through later Elvis in Concert shows and performances.

“Ronnie Tutt played drums for Elvis as part of the TCB Band from 1969 until 1977.

“He was part of the band put together by James Burton for Elvis’ 1969 Las Vegas opening – and stayed with Elvis until his death in 1977.

“Ronnie later toured with Neil Diamond’s band. He also recorded and performed with the likes of Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Elvis Costello, Stevie Nicks, Michael McDonald, among others.

“Our hearts go out to Donna, his family, his fellow TCB Band members – and to his fans around the world. He will be deeply missed by all of us.”

After the TCB Band disbanded upon Elvis’ death, at the age of 42 from a heart attack, Ronnie was invited by Neil Diamond to become his permanent concert and recording session drummer.

