Engelbert Humperdinck and Wife Patricia Are Battling Covid-19 - Noise11.com

Engelbert Humperdinck and Wife Patricia Are Battling Covid-19

by Paul Cashmere on January 27, 2021

in News

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck and wife of 56 years Patricia Dorsey are both battling Covid-19.

In a statement Engelbert revealed he and his wife had tested positive to the coronavirus.

“After nearly a year of an abundance of caution and care, Covid has caught up with us and found a way into our home.

“I am positive for the virus, as is my wife, son Jason and two caregivers.

“Now, we must not let a positive result bring a negative mindset, but I must say, I could use your help in this department. We are asking for prayers, good energy, love and support to be sent our way.

“I know I’m usually the one who starts the ball rolling on #tuesdaymuseday but the platform is yours.

“Every night we do prayers at 8pm for my wife. Now, I have to FaceTime from my room. Last night my daughter flew in with cases of photographs to reflect upon and keep us strong through our recovery. Our son Scott was on FaceTime prayers, our son Jason is in a separate room but on the 8pm call to God, and our son Brad, who is always here and checking up, is on call with supplies… ready, willing and able to do anything.

“My biggest “ask” is for my darling wife, Patricia (Popea) She has been through so much and does whatever it takes. She is an unbelievable woman of strength.

“Please also keep our wonderful caregivers in your prayers”.

Engelbert’s son Scott Dorsey tells Noise11.com, “My beautiful parents are always in my prayers but never more so than now. Dad has protected my mum from everything and anything that enters the house – as she has struggled with dementia over the last decade. The house is like a fortress. It just goes to show how conniving and destructive this virus is. Please send prayers and stay safe.

Engelbert and Patricia married in 1964. Their marriage is a true love story and one of the great marriage successes in an industry not known for longevity.

