 Engelbert Humperdinck Has a No1 Hit In The USA With ‘A Man Without Love’ On The Day He Gets The MBE From Princess Anne - Noise11.com
Engelbert Humperdinck performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Thursday 29 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Engelbert Humperdinck performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Thursday 29 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Engelbert Humperdinck Has a No1 Hit In The USA With ‘A Man Without Love’ On The Day He Gets The MBE From Princess Anne

by Paul Cashmere on April 6, 2022

in News

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck has the number one song in the USA on Shazam’s Pop chart with his 54-year old hit ‘A Man Without Love’.

‘A Man Without Love’ is a hit all over again thanks to the new Disney+ series ‘Moon Knight’ starring Oscar Isaac. The song features prominently across the first episode.

The news of the number one came as the Pop music icon was receiving his MBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle.

