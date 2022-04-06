Engelbert Humperdinck Has a No1 Hit In The USA With ‘A Man Without Love’ On The Day He Gets The MBE From Princess Anne - Noise11.com

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck has the number one song in the USA on Shazam’s Pop chart with his 54-year old hit ‘A Man Without Love’.
‘A Man Without Love’ is a hit all over again thanks to the new Disney+ series ‘Moon Knight’ starring Oscar Isaac. The song features prominently across the first episode.
I'm thrilled "A Man Without Love" was included on the soundtrack for #MoonKnight . My "Superpower" was to keep this quiet until the show premiered. I'm excited to be part of the Marvel Universe! @moonknight @MarvelStudios @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/NnjrIaozdv
— Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) March 31, 2022
The news of the number one came as the Pop music icon was receiving his MBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle.
What a wonderful day! An MBE and "A Man Without Love" has reached #1 on the @shazam US Pop Chart. pic.twitter.com/04UqduNbnK
— Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) April 5, 2022
Today I was made an MBE during an investiture service at Windsor Castle. https://t.co/EkietsptZb
— Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) April 5, 2022
.@ehumperdinck "A Man Without Love" has just hit #️⃣1️⃣ on @Shazam US Pop Chart & #️⃣4️⃣ US Top 200 Chart as one of the most Shazamed tracks this week! Congrats Engelbert!!! 🥳🍾👏 https://t.co/x3B2foTcQl pic.twitter.com/B2sfkGzPLI
— OK! Good Records (@okgoodrecords) April 5, 2022
