Engelbert Humperdinck’s ‘A Man Without Love’ features In The New Marvel Series ‘Moon Knight’ - Noise11.com

‘Moon Knight’, the new series from Marvel, features the Engelbert Humperdinck classic ‘A Man Without Love’ in episode one.

Engelbert’s song is features in the opening sequence aas ‘Moon Knight’ start. ‘A Man Without Love’ becomes the soundtrack to the first hours of the main character Steven Grant/Moon Knight’s day. Grant/Knight is played by Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, The Card Counter, X-Men).

‘A Man Without Love’, released in 1968, was the title of the third album for Engelbert Humperdinck. The single reached no 2 in the UK, no 5 in Australia and no 19 in the USA giving Engelbert his fifth Top 40 hot. It is also included in the string of seven consecutive Top 5 hits Engelbert had in the UK – ‘Release Me’ (no 1, 1967), ‘There Goes My Everything’ (no 2, 1967), ‘The Last Waltz’ (no 1, 1967), ‘Am I That Easy To Forget’ (no 3, 1968), ‘A Man Without Love’ (no 2, 1968), ‘Les Bicyclettes de Belsize’ (no 5, 1968), ‘The Way It Used To Be’ (no 3, 1969).

Engelbert is in good company in episode one of ‘Moon Knight’. The episode also features Bob Dylan ‘Every Grain of Sand’ and ‘Wham’s ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’.

Not only has Engelbert impacted through the sync of ‘A Man Without Love’ in Moon Knight this week, his son Scott Dorsey has accepted the position as Director of Entertainment at Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

