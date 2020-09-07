Eric Burdon Amused Trump Used One of His Classics Considering Its Meaning

Rock legend Eric Burdon is both pissed off and amused that the Trump campaign used his classic ‘House of the Rising Sun’ at a campaign rally without his permission but he also has drawn attention to the meaning of the song, something the Trumpers didn’t think about.
“Even though nobody asked my permission, I wasn’t surprised to learn that #Trump #864511320 used #HouseoftheRisingSun for his rally the other day…A tale of sin and misery set in a brothel suits him so perfectly! Far more appropriate for this time in our history might be #WeGottaGetOutofThisPlace.
This is my answer #vote #saveourdemocracy #bidenharris2020”
Even though nobody asked my permission, I wasn’t surprised to learn that #Trump #864511320 used #HouseoftheRisingSun for…
Posted by Eric Burdon on Saturday, 5 September 2020
The origins of ‘House of the Rising Sun’ date back to the 16th century and a ballad titled ‘The Unfortunate Rake’.
Eric Burdon’s 1964 version with The Animals is based around a collection by Alan Lomax for the Archive of American Folk Song for the Library of Congress.
Woody Guthrie recorded a version in 1941.
Leadbelly recorded it twice, in 1944 and 1948.