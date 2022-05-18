Eric Clapton Postpones Shows After Testing Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Eric Clapton, the high profile anti-vaxxer, has tested positive to Covid and has had to postpone shows in Zurich and Milan.

A statement on Clapton’s socials reads:

Postponement of shows in Zurich and Milan

Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall. He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, Promoters, their staff and of course the fans. So, after intensive internal discussion, it has been decided with great regret and apologies to all those concerned to postpone the performances in Zurich on 17th May and Milan on 18th May, the present hope being to be able to resume the tour starting with the concerts in Bologna on 20th and 21st May. It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances. A further announcement will be made concerning the rescheduling of the postposed shows once suitable dates can be identified. The shows are due to be rescheduled within the next 6 months and tickets purchased will remain valid for the new rescheduled date.

Clapton opposed vaccinations and protested in song with Van Morrison of ‘Stand and Deliver’ in 2020. Two months later he had the first of his Covid vaccinations but claimed he had a severe reaction to it. He did take a second shot six weeks later and once again said he had a reaction that lasted two weeks and “feared I would never play again”.

