Eric Clapton Puts His Anti-Vaxxer Conspiracy Theories To Music - Noise11.com

Anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton has given us a conspiracy theory you can dance to. ‘This Has Gotta Stop’ is his latest rant put to music.

In any other universe this would be a very fathomable Clapton song but fuck me Eric has lost the plot

Tap your feet to:

This has gotta stop

Enough is enough

I can’t take this BS any longer It’s gone far enough

If you wanna claim my soul

You’ll have to come and break down this door

Eric Clapton and Van Morrison were both swallowed up by conspiracy theorists. Clapton at least did go as far as having the AstraZeneca vaccine and was one of the very few to have an adverse reaction. “I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days. I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one,” he said earlier this year.

Fair enough, that happens to a lot of people Eric, but its better than having a ventilator shoved down your throat in your dying days.

Clapton was well into the conspiracy theories before having his jab. His mate Van Morrison was fuelling the paranoia. Morrison wrote a song ‘Stand and Deliver’, Clapton recorded it.

That one features the wisdom:

Magna Carta, Bill of Rights

The constitution, what’s it worth?

You know they’re gonna grind us down, ah

Until it really hurts

In the USA yesterday, Antivaxxer state Florida with a population of 21 million had 21,183 new Covid cases. New York state, with a similar population of 19 million, had 5658 new cases.

Clapton and Morrison’s United Kingdom, with a population of 68 million had over 38,000 cases.

The USA has registered 1957 dead per million from Covid-19. The UK 1935 per million. Australia with strike lockdowns has lost 38 people for million. New Zealand has had five deaths per million.

If Eric and Van want to live in a Covid free environment maybe they should just move away from Boris.

