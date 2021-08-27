 Eric Clapton Puts His Anti-Vaxxer Conspiracy Theories To Music - Noise11.com
Eric Clapton image by Ros O'Gorman

Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eric Clapton Puts His Anti-Vaxxer Conspiracy Theories To Music

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2021

in News

Anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton has given us a conspiracy theory you can dance to. ‘This Has Gotta Stop’ is his latest rant put to music.

In any other universe this would be a very fathomable Clapton song but fuck me Eric has lost the plot

Tap your feet to:

This has gotta stop
Enough is enough
I can’t take this BS any longer

It’s gone far enough
If you wanna claim my soul
You’ll have to come and break down this door

Eric Clapton and Van Morrison were both swallowed up by conspiracy theorists. Clapton at least did go as far as having the AstraZeneca vaccine and was one of the very few to have an adverse reaction. “I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days. I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one,” he said earlier this year.

Fair enough, that happens to a lot of people Eric, but its better than having a ventilator shoved down your throat in your dying days.

Clapton was well into the conspiracy theories before having his jab. His mate Van Morrison was fuelling the paranoia. Morrison wrote a song ‘Stand and Deliver’, Clapton recorded it.

That one features the wisdom:

Magna Carta, Bill of Rights
The constitution, what’s it worth?
You know they’re gonna grind us down, ah
Until it really hurts

In the USA yesterday, Antivaxxer state Florida with a population of 21 million had 21,183 new Covid cases. New York state, with a similar population of 19 million, had 5658 new cases.

Clapton and Morrison’s United Kingdom, with a population of 68 million had over 38,000 cases.

The USA has registered 1957 dead per million from Covid-19. The UK 1935 per million. Australia with strike lockdowns has lost 38 people for million. New Zealand has had five deaths per million.

If Eric and Van want to live in a Covid free environment maybe they should just move away from Boris.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Rolling Stones North American Tour To Continue As Planned

The Rolling Stones upcoming North American dates on the No Filter tour will proceed despite the passing of drummer Charlie Watts this week.

2 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Charlie Watts, the English Gentleman And Family Man And His Wife Shirley

The passing of Charlie Watts comes 57 years after his marriage to Shirley Ann Shepherd in 1964.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Charlie Watts Was Missing On A Few Rolling Stones Songs

While Charlie Watts has been the long-time drummer of The Rolling Stones since 1963, it may surprise you to know he missed a few recording sessions along the way.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Wisdom of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was a man of few words … very few but often his quotes were biting.

3 days ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Does The Death Of Charlie Watts Mean The End of The Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is on record saying "There couldn't be Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts." Does the passing of Charlie now mean the end of the Rolling Stones?

3 days ago
Rolling Stones Get Yer Ya Yas Out
Charlie Watts Was The Only Rolling Stone on the Cover of Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out

When The Rolling Stones shot the cover for their iconic live album ‘Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out’, drummer Charlie Watts was the Stone alone on the cover.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, charlie watts, photo ros ogorman, noise11
Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Pay Tribute To Rolling Stones Charlie Watts

The surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have paid tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who has died at age 80.

3 days ago