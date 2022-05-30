 Estate Of Isaac Hayes Furious t**** Used Hold On I’m Coming At NRA Rally - Noise11.com
Isaac Hayes, SXSW 2007 - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Isaac Hayes, SXSW 2007 - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Estate Of Isaac Hayes Furious t**** Used Hold On I’m Coming At NRA Rally

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2022

in News

The Estate of Isaac Hayes have spoken out about the misuse by t**** of the Isaac Hayes classic ‘Hold On I’m Coming’.

t**** used the Sam & Dave song written by Hayes for his entrance at the NRA rally in Houston on the weekend.

Hayes family says they would never have approved its misplaced use.

“The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve and would NEVER approve the use of “Hold on I’m coming’” by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at this weekends @NRA convention. Our condolences go out to the victims and families of #Uvalde and mass shooting victims everywhere.”

Incidentally, guns were banned at the request of trump at the NRA rally which says volumes how these people can easily change the rules to protect themselves but value a fetus more than a person.

Fun Fact: It is illegal to sell a dildo in Texas but an 18-year old can purchase a semi-automatic weapon.

‘Hold On I’m Coming’ was written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter and recorded by Sam & Dave for Atlantic Records in 1966. The song reached no 23 in the USA and is now considered a soul classic.

Hold On I’m Coming’ has been covered by Aretha Franklin, Eric Clapton & BB King and Waylon Jennings.

