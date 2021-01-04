Former Hard-Ons Peter ‘Blackie’ Black To Play Shows In Victoria and Queensland - Noise11.com

Peter ‘Blackie’ Black of The Hard-Ons has lined up solo shows in Victoria and Queensland over coming months.

Blackie has two new albums “If This Is The Hand I’m Dealt” and “I’m Gonna Cheat As Much As I Can”. He says, “My biggest hero is probably Paul McCartney,” says Peter. “That guy does it all and his sense of melody and experimentation in the form is wild. I love the 60’s a lot. I love Michael Brown’s writing in all his bands the Stories, Left Banke etc … And all the classic power pop – Raspberries, you name it… In many ways I don’t see what I do solo as that different as its still POP but wanted to present it in a much more gentle fashion / format. I was given an acoustic at a party eons ago – “you’re a guitarist, play something” – and cause I only knew power chords I thought “man I know so little of what this instrument can do, I can’t make this thing sound any good!”. That was a big thing that got me on the path .. Also, seeing someone like Brian Wilson play “Surfs Up” on the piano or Paul play “Black Bird”; realising that just one voice and one instrument can be so powerful if the song is THAT good; that made me wanna try as well…”

Peter Black Dates

Victoria

Thursday 21st January – Barwon Club, Geelong w/ Jace Rogers (Dead)

Friday 22nd January – The Taproom, Castlemaine – 2 sets

Saturday 23rd January – The Tote (upstairs) w/ Raul Sanchez (Magic Dirt, River of Snakes, Midnight Woolf)

Sunday 24th January – The Eastern, Ballarat w/ Jace Rogers (Dead)

Queensland

Feb 19th February – Punk Fest Presents… at the Zoo (with Fat, General Waste and The Fred Band)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments