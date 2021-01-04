 Former Hard-Ons Peter ‘Blackie’ Black To Play Shows In Victoria and Queensland - Noise11.com
Peter Black photo by Alec Smart

Peter Black photo by Alec Smart

Former Hard-Ons Peter ‘Blackie’ Black To Play Shows In Victoria and Queensland

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2021

in News

Peter ‘Blackie’ Black of The Hard-Ons has lined up solo shows in Victoria and Queensland over coming months.

Blackie has two new albums “If This Is The Hand I’m Dealt” and “I’m Gonna Cheat As Much As I Can”. He says, “My biggest hero is probably Paul McCartney,” says Peter. “That guy does it all and his sense of melody and experimentation in the form is wild. I love the 60’s a lot. I love Michael Brown’s writing in all his bands the Stories, Left Banke etc … And all the classic power pop – Raspberries, you name it… In many ways I don’t see what I do solo as that different as its still POP but wanted to present it in a much more gentle fashion / format. I was given an acoustic at a party eons ago – “you’re a guitarist, play something” – and cause I only knew power chords I thought “man I know so little of what this instrument can do, I can’t make this thing sound any good!”. That was a big thing that got me on the path .. Also, seeing someone like Brian Wilson play “Surfs Up” on the piano or Paul play “Black Bird”; realising that just one voice and one instrument can be so powerful if the song is THAT good; that made me wanna try as well…”

Peter Black Dates

Victoria
Thursday 21st January – Barwon Club, Geelong w/ Jace Rogers (Dead)
Friday 22nd January – The Taproom, Castlemaine – 2 sets
Saturday 23rd January – The Tote (upstairs) w/ Raul Sanchez (Magic Dirt, River of Snakes, Midnight Woolf)
Sunday 24th January – The Eastern, Ballarat w/ Jace Rogers (Dead)

Queensland
Feb 19th February – Punk Fest Presents… at the Zoo (with Fat, General Waste and The Fred Band)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Guitarist Alexi Laiho from Bodom After Midnight at a promo shoot. March 1st, 2020, Helsinki Finland. Photo by Terhi Ylimäinen.
Children of Bodom Singer Alexi Laiho Dead At 41

Alexi Laiho of Finnish metal band Children of Bodom / Bodom After Midnight has died at his home in Helsinki, Finland at age 41.

5 hours ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Thom Yorke Hailed MF Doom A Hero

Thom Yorke of Radiohead has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the late rap star, whose death was recently announced by his wife.

1 day ago
Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song ‘No Son Of Mine’

Foo Fighters have debuted another new song ‘No Son of Mine’.

2 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Doco To Stream To Mark 40th Anniversary

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner has produced a documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of Le Hoodoo Gurus.

5 days ago
Diddy, music news, noise11.com
Diddy Scraps New Years Eve Party

Diddy has been forced to scrap his planned lavish New Year's Eve party over Covid-19 concerns.

6 days ago
Master P
Master P Makes Bid Doe Reebok

Rap mogul Master P and former basketball player Baron Davis are in talks to buy sportswear company Reebok for $2.4 billion.

7 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder
Eddie Vedder Covers Bruce Springsteen On Matter of Time EP

Eddie Vedder has recorded Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Growin’ Up’ for a surprise EP ‘Matter of Time’, released on Christmas Day.

December 28, 2020