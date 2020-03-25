 Former Magic Dirt Guitarist Dave Thomas Dies Aged 56 - Noise11.com
Bored!

Bored!

Former Magic Dirt Guitarist Dave Thomas Dies Aged 56

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2020

in News

Dave Thomas, an early member of Magic Dirt as well as Geelong band Bored! has died at the age of 56.

Bored! came out of Geelong in 1988 with ‘Little Suzie’. They had the Seattle grunge sound down before the Seattle grunge sound existed. Bored! went on to tour with the likes of Iggy Pop, The Ramones and Sonic Youth.

Bored! broke up in 1993. Dave joined Magic Dirt for the ‘Friends in Danger’ album.

After Magic Dirt, Dave formed Tiger By The Tail. They popped out two albums.

He then got together for some Bored! reunion shows and toured Europe one last time in 2000.

Dave passed away on Monday 23 March after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Leisa and children Charlie and April.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bill Rieflin and Michael Stipe
R.E.M., King Crimson, Nine Inch Nails Drummer Bill Rieflin Dies Aged 59

Bill Rieflin, drummer for King Crimson and formerly with R.E.M., Nine Inch Nails and Ministry, has died of cancer at the age of 59.

2 hours ago
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
Jackson Browne Tests Positive to Covid-19

Jackson Browne is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

2 hours ago
Deep Purple
Deep Purple Go ‘Whoosh’

Deep Purple have a new album ‘Whoosh’ on the way, their third with producer Bob Ezrin.

1 day ago
Billy Bragg photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Billy Bragg Australian Tour Rescheduled

Here are the details for the revised Billy Bragg Australian tour dates.

1 day ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Slammed For Vile Coronavirus Comment

Madonna has come under fire from fans for calling the coronavirus "the great equalizer" while naked in a bathtub.

1 day ago
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Stone Music Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aerosmith Urge Fans To Engage Online During Pandemic

Steven Tyler and co shared a video comprised of series of previously recorded clips of the band - which is also comprised of Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer - getting up close to each other to highlight the importance of social-distancing and keeping two metres (six feet) apart from everyone to help flatten the curve of the virus.

2 days ago
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Indicates She May Be Ready To Retire

Dionne Warwick, who has been in show-business for almost six decades and has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, has admitted she will only retire if her vocals and looks fade.

2 days ago