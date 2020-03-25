Former Magic Dirt Guitarist Dave Thomas Dies Aged 56

Dave Thomas, an early member of Magic Dirt as well as Geelong band Bored! has died at the age of 56.

Bored! came out of Geelong in 1988 with ‘Little Suzie’. They had the Seattle grunge sound down before the Seattle grunge sound existed. Bored! went on to tour with the likes of Iggy Pop, The Ramones and Sonic Youth.

Bored! broke up in 1993. Dave joined Magic Dirt for the ‘Friends in Danger’ album.

After Magic Dirt, Dave formed Tiger By The Tail. They popped out two albums.

He then got together for some Bored! reunion shows and toured Europe one last time in 2000.

Dave passed away on Monday 23 March after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Leisa and children Charlie and April.

