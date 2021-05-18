 Gary Numan Plans A 2022 Euro Tour - Noise11.com
Gary Numan Plans A 2022 Euro Tour

by Music-News.com on May 19, 2021

in News

Gary Numan is set to head out on a major European tour in 2022.

The 63-year-old musician has announced plans for an extensive tour of Europe next year, including a performance at the SSE Arena, Wembley, in London on May 7, in support of his upcoming album ‘Intruder’, which hits shelves on Friday (21.05.21).

Gary’s tour – which kicks off in April 2022 – will see him play 18 dates in the UK and Ireland, as well as several dates in cities around the continent including Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, Madrid, and Brussels.

In a statement, he said: “To say I’ve missed touring would be a colossal understatement. It’s the life I chose when I was a teenager so not being able to tour the world has been very difficult. But now things are changing once again and the next UK tour has been announced and I am as excited as I was when all this started for me a lifetime ago. More so in fact. I can’t wait to walk out onto a stage again, to hear the roar of the crowd, the ear shattering volume of the music, to be bathed in light and soak up that emotion. It’s what I’m here for.”

The show at Wembley Arena will mark the first time Gary has played in the venue since his three sold-out farewell concerts back in 1981.

It also represents the joint largest headline show that he has ever played in the UK.

News of the tour follows the recent announcement of the global streaming live event ‘Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere’, which will be hosted by live performance platform Stabal on June 17.

The show will see Gary and his band perform several songs from ‘Intruder’ for the first time as well as a selection of songs from his impressive career.

