Genesis Owusu Wins 2021 Australian Music Prize - Noise11.com

The Australian Music Prize for 2021 has been awarded to Genesis Owusu for ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

In a statement Genesis Owusu said, “This means a lot. This is an award with a lot of esteem, not to mention putting real money back into music at a time like this is so crucial. I’m super grateful, and I’m keen to use this prize to help spread my art across the world, shouting out Australian talent on the way”.

There were 450 eligible releases for the 2021 Australian Music Prize. 110 became official nominations and those were shortlisted to the nine finalists.

THE 17th SOUNDMERCH AMP RECIPIENT

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

2021 FINALISTS

Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me

Baker Boy – Gela

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Under These Streets

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Butterfly 3000

Martha Marlow – Medicine Man

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

Odette – Herald

PREVIOUS AUSTRALIAN MUSIC PRIZE RECIPIENTS

2020 – The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You

2019 – Sampa the Great – The Return

2018 – Gurrumul – Djarimirri

2017 – Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9

2016 – A.B. Original – Reclaim Australia

2015 – Courtney Barnett – Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit

2014 – REMI – Raw X Infinity

2013 – Big Scary, Not Art

2012 – Hermitude, HyperParadise

2011 – The Jezabels, Prisoner

2010 – Cloud Control, Bliss Release

2009 – Lisa Mitchel, Wonder

2008 – Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Primary Colours

2007 – The Mess Hall, Devils Elbow

2006 – Augie March, Moo, You Bloody Choir

2005 – The Drones, Wait Long by the River and the Bodies of Your Enemies Will Float By

