Genesis Owusu Wins 2021 Australian Music Prize - Noise11.com

The Australian Music Prize for 2021 has been awarded to Genesis Owusu for ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.
In a statement Genesis Owusu said, “This means a lot. This is an award with a lot of esteem, not to mention putting real money back into music at a time like this is so crucial. I’m super grateful, and I’m keen to use this prize to help spread my art across the world, shouting out Australian talent on the way”.
There were 450 eligible releases for the 2021 Australian Music Prize. 110 became official nominations and those were shortlisted to the nine finalists.
THE 17th SOUNDMERCH AMP RECIPIENT
Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth
2021 FINALISTS
Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me
Baker Boy – Gela
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Under These Streets
Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Butterfly 3000
Martha Marlow – Medicine Man
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
Odette – Herald
PREVIOUS AUSTRALIAN MUSIC PRIZE RECIPIENTS
2020 – The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You
2019 – Sampa the Great – The Return
2018 – Gurrumul – Djarimirri
2017 – Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9
2016 – A.B. Original – Reclaim Australia
2015 – Courtney Barnett – Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit
2014 – REMI – Raw X Infinity
2013 – Big Scary, Not Art
2012 – Hermitude, HyperParadise
2011 – The Jezabels, Prisoner
2010 – Cloud Control, Bliss Release
2009 – Lisa Mitchel, Wonder
2008 – Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Primary Colours
2007 – The Mess Hall, Devils Elbow
2006 – Augie March, Moo, You Bloody Choir
2005 – The Drones, Wait Long by the River and the Bodies of Your Enemies Will Float By
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook