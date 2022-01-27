 Good Times Festival Cancelled For 2022 - Noise11.com
Good Times Festival Cancelled For 2022

by Paul Cashmere on January 27, 2022

The on again off again Good Times Festival has been officially cancelled for 2022.

The 2021 event for Tocumwal was bumped to 2022 after New South Wales exploded with Covid. Organizers now plan to run the event in 2023.

A message from the Good Times team:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of Good Times for 2022.

We had high hopes that we would be able to bring you some good old fashioned good times in the wonderful town of Tocumwal this summer, but sadly with current restrictions and this being a community event, we have made the tough decision to put our plans on hold till 2023.
We would like to say a massive thank you to all ticket holders for your ongoing support, along with the artists, sponsors and suppliers who we know are equally sad they won’t get to give back to regional NSW and come together with you salt of the earth folk this year.

All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund this week and we hope you’ll join us in March 2023 to show Tocumwal the love it deserves.

Keep your spirits high and the soul warm with some blues, rock and soul music at home in the meantime and we’ll be back when we have confirmed dates for 2023.

Thanks for understanding and sticking with us on this wild ride.”

Good Times was to feature Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks and the Sam Teskey Band.

