Graham Nash To Release Live Editions Of First Two Solo Albums - Noise11.com

Graham Nash will release live versions of his first two solo album ‘Songs for Beginners’ and ‘Wild Tales’ in May.

‘Songs For Beginners’ (1971) was a major hit for Graham Nash, earning him no 15 in the USA. No 11 in Australia and no 13 in the UK, off the back of the hit ‘Military Madness’.

‘Wild Tales’ didn’t find the success of the first solo album. Nash blamed his label Atlantic Records for their lack of support and left after its release.

‘Songs For Beginners’ came out on 28 May 1971. ‘Wild Tales’ was released 2 January 1974.

Nash had released the Crosby Stills Nash & Young album ‘Déjà vu’ in 1970. That lead to a run of solo albums with Neil Young’s ‘After The Gold Rush on 19 September 1970, Stephen Stills self-titled on 16 November 1970 and David Crosby’s ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ was released on 22 February 1971.

The ‘Songs for Beginners’ and ‘Wild Tales’ live albums were recorded in 2019. Nash was joined on stage by a seven-piece band led by his longtime collaborators, Shane Fontayne (guitar and vocals) and Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals), The album was mixed by Grammy Award winner Kevin Killen and mastered by Grammy Award winner Bob Ludwig.

‘Live: Songs for Beginners/Wild Tales’ will be released 6 May 2022.

(Songs For Beginners)

1. Military Madness

2. Better Days

3. Wounded Bird

4. I Used To Be A King

5. Be Yourself

6. Simple Man

7. Man In The Mirror

8. There’s Only One

9. Sleep Song

10. Chicago / We Can Change The World

(Wild Tales)

11. Wild Tales

12. Hey You (Looking At The Moon)

13. Prison Song

14. You’ll Never Be The Same

15. And So It Goes

16. Grave Concern

17. Oh! Camil (The Winter Soldier)

18. I Miss You

19. On The Line

20. Another Sleep Song

