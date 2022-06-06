 Graham Nash Used Lockdown To Record New Studio Album With Ex-Hollies Allan Clarke - Noise11.com
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.

Graham Nash. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Graham Nash Used Lockdown To Record New Studio Album With Ex-Hollies Allan Clarke

by Music-News.com on June 6, 2022

in News

Graham Nash “took full advantage” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nash used his months in lockdown to throw himself into writing and recording a new solo album, as well as teaming up with his old Hollies bandmate Allan Clarke and he couldn’t be happier with the work they’ve done.

He said: ““I took full advantage of the lockdown. What I’ve been doing is making music remotely.

“I am one track from finishing a new solo record, done remotely.

“Also, it isn’t mixed yet but I’ve finished recording a new album with my friend Allan Clarke.

“Allan has been my oldest friend – I’ve known him since I was six years old and that means he has been my friend for 74 years.

“He quit The Hollies many years ago because he didn’t feel that he could reach those high notes on those beautiful songs that he did.

“But Allan has been singing unbelievably well and I’m very happy with this record.”

However, Graham admitted another collaboration with Allan is unlikely.

He added to Classic Rock magazine: “It took us 60 years to make this record. I can’t imagine doing another one any time soon.”

Meanwhile, despite his advancing years, Graham still loves getting out on the road and wouldn’t tour if he didn’t enjoy it as much as he does.

He said of performing live: “It’s only my calling. I’ve been lucky enough to be rich enough not to ever worry about money again in my life, and it gives me great freedom.

“I want to be there, I don’t have to be in the middle of Elgin, Illinois, in the pouring rain. I don’t have to be here, I want to be here. And it shows!

“People are leaving these theatres with gigantic smiles on their faces and that’s what I want.”

music-news.com

