 Green Day Have A BBC Sessions Album Coming - Noise11.com
Green Day BBC Sessions

Green Day Have A BBC Sessions Album Coming

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2021

in News

Green Day are planning an album of tracks culled from their numerous times in the UK recording for BBC Radio.

Green Day performed for the BBC in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2001. The song have been compiled for what will be the BBC Sessions album for Green Day.

The BBC have released albums from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Seekers over the years. “We reached into the Green Day vaults and decided it was time to release the BBC Sessions from throughout the years (recorded between ’94-’01). The album drops everywhere on December 10th (including a double vinyl LP), but we’re releasing a song a week until then,” Green Day said in a statement.

BBC Sessions – Green Day
01 She (June 8 1994)
02 When I Come Around (June 8 1994)
03 Basket Case (June 8 1994)
04 2000 Light Years Away (June 8 1994)
05 Geek Stink Breath (November 3 1996)
06 Brain Stew’/’Jaded (November 3 1996)
07 Walking Contradiction ( November 3 1996)
08 Stuck With Me (November 3 1996)
09 Hitchin’ A Ride (February 12 1998)
10 Nice Guys Finish Last (February 12 1998)
11 Prosthetic Head (February 12 1998)
12 Redundant (February 12 1998)
13 Castaway (August 28 2001)
14 Church On Sunday (August 28 2001)
15 Minority (August 28 2001)
16 Waiting (August 28 2001)

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Jon Bon Jovi Tests Positive To Covid-19

Jon Bon Jovi cancelled a gig over the weekend after he tested positive for Covid-19.

10 hours ago
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Hoppus Plays His First Gig Since Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus reunited with Travis Barker to play his first concert since being declared cancer-free at the weekend.

10 hours ago
Screaming Jets
Screaming Jets Had A C*** of a Time With All For One Album

The Screaming Jets had one hell of a time convincing their record company to include a controversial song on their debut album ‘All For One’.

1 day ago
Fugees
Fugees Postpone Reunion Tour

Fugees have postponed the reunion tour they just announced five weeks ago.

1 day ago
Ice Cube Death Certificate
Ice Cube ‘Death Certificate’ Clocks Up 30 Years

‘Death Certificate’, the second solo album for Ice Cube, clocked up 30 years over the weekend. ‘Death Certificate’ was released on 31 October 1991. This week it has been enhanced and expanded with an all-knew deluxe edition.

1 day ago
Rob Thomas performed at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday 20 February 2016
VNUE’s Stageit To Stream Rob Thomas Concert

Rob Thomas will launch his Christmas album ‘Something About Christmas Time’ with a live stream using VNUE’s StageIt.com platform.

2 days ago
James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Launch Being A Band Masterclass

Metallica have launched an online course about being in a band.

2 days ago