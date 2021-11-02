Green Day Have A BBC Sessions Album Coming - Noise11.com

Green Day are planning an album of tracks culled from their numerous times in the UK recording for BBC Radio.

Green Day performed for the BBC in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2001. The song have been compiled for what will be the BBC Sessions album for Green Day.

The BBC have released albums from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Seekers over the years. “We reached into the Green Day vaults and decided it was time to release the BBC Sessions from throughout the years (recorded between ’94-’01). The album drops everywhere on December 10th (including a double vinyl LP), but we’re releasing a song a week until then,” Green Day said in a statement.

BBC Sessions – Green Day

01 She (June 8 1994)

02 When I Come Around (June 8 1994)

03 Basket Case (June 8 1994)

04 2000 Light Years Away (June 8 1994)

05 Geek Stink Breath (November 3 1996)

06 Brain Stew’/’Jaded (November 3 1996)

07 Walking Contradiction ( November 3 1996)

08 Stuck With Me (November 3 1996)

09 Hitchin’ A Ride (February 12 1998)

10 Nice Guys Finish Last (February 12 1998)

11 Prosthetic Head (February 12 1998)

12 Redundant (February 12 1998)

13 Castaway (August 28 2001)

14 Church On Sunday (August 28 2001)

15 Minority (August 28 2001)

16 Waiting (August 28 2001)

