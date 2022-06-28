Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Says He Will Renounce US Citizenship - Noise11.com

Billie Joe Armstrong told a crowd on Friday that he’s “renouncing” his U.S. citizenship.

The Green Day singer seemingly responded to Friday’s overturning of Roe v. Wade – meaning abortion is no longer a federal law in America – during a concert at the London Stadium on Friday night.

“Fuck America. I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship, I’m fucking coming here,” he declared, according to video footage from the show. “There’s too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country.”

After the crowd went wild and he stopped to hear them cheer, he added, “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Billie Joe has been outspoken about his country many times over the years, and his band famously released the song and album American Idiot in 2004.

Green Day are currently on tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer in Europe.

The United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, which found that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. The overturning means that individual U.S. states can make abortion illegal.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

