 Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Says He Will Renounce US Citizenship - Noise11.com
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Green Day, Melbourne Soundwave 2014, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Says He Will Renounce US Citizenship

by Music-News.com on June 28, 2022

in News

Billie Joe Armstrong told a crowd on Friday that he’s “renouncing” his U.S. citizenship.

The Green Day singer seemingly responded to Friday’s overturning of Roe v. Wade – meaning abortion is no longer a federal law in America – during a concert at the London Stadium on Friday night.

“Fuck America. I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship, I’m fucking coming here,” he declared, according to video footage from the show. “There’s too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country.”

After the crowd went wild and he stopped to hear them cheer, he added, “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Billie Joe has been outspoken about his country many times over the years, and his band famously released the song and album American Idiot in 2004.

Green Day are currently on tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer in Europe.

The United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, which found that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. The overturning means that individual U.S. states can make abortion illegal.

music-news.com

