 GTK Producer Bernie Cannon Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
GTK

GTK Producer Bernie Cannon Has Passed Away

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Bernie Cannon, the man behind one of Australia’s pioneer music shows GTK, has passed away.

Get To Know (GTK) was an ABC filler in its 10-minute slot from 6:30pm to 6:40pm. The show ran from 1969 to 1975, pre-dating Countdown.

The ABC ran the Australian soap Bellbird in a lead-up to its 6:55pm local news bulletin followed 7:00pm national news. GTK was designed to slot in the 10 minutes of vacant time before Bellbird.

Because there were next to no music videos back then GTK mainly featured live performances from mostly local Australian bands. The appeal of the show were the daily live in-the-studio performances from both the famous and unknown Australian acts. The recordings were done on a Monday with each act putting down four songs. Those songs were then spread out across the week.

GTK was broadcast from Monday to Thursday to fit in with the Bellbird broadcast afterwards. Neither show aired Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Most of the 1000+ episodes were filmed in Black & White as Colour Television was not introduced into Australia until 1975.

Bernie came aboard as the GTK producer. He stayed with the ABC for Funky Road in 1976 before moving to 2 Double J.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lionel Ritchie and Kenny Rogers - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kenny Rogers Dies At Age 81

Country superstar Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

22 hours ago
The-Rolling-Stones-Ros-OGorman-photographer-Rod-Laver-Arena, Noise11,com, music news
Mick Jagger Will Have The Stones Back On The Road “When It Is Safe To Do So”

Mick Jagger will wait for a safe all-clear before The Rolling Stones return to active duty.

4 days ago
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
The Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour

The Rolling Stones have postponed their 2020 North American tour.

4 days ago
Tommy
The Who’s Tommy To Be Staged In Melbourne

Tommy will return to Melbourne in August with seven shows locked in for The Palais, St Kilda.

5 days ago
Don Burrows
Australian Jazz Legend Don Burrows Passes Away At Age 92

Australian jazz icon Don Burrows has passed away at the age of 92.

March 13, 2020
The Beatles Let It Be
The Beatles Confirm Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ Doco Is On The Way

The Beatles have confirmed that Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit director Sir Peter Jackson has revisited the Let It Be video archives to create a new documentary to be called ‘The Beatles: Get Back’.

March 12, 2020
Ozzy Osbourne Odinary Man
Ozzy Osbourne Debuts ‘Ordinary Man’ Video

Ozzy Osbourne has debuted the video for ‘Ordinary World’, his song with Elton John.

March 11, 2020