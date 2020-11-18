 Guns N Roses To Tour Australia in 2021 - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Guns N Roses To Tour Australia in 2021

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2020

in News

Australia’s first stadium tour since Covid will be the return of Guns N Roses in November 2021.

Paul Dainty toured Guns N Roses in 2017

Guns N’ Roses Play The Hallowed Turf Of The Melbourne Cricket Ground

He says, “Announcing an international tour of this magnitude as we come out of the most challenging year in the history of live entertainment is truly gratifying. 
 
We’re all eager to return to business as usual and who better to lead the charge into international stadium touring than the mighty Guns N’ Roses! Witnessing the classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, reunited, on Australian stages during this historic band’s previous Not In This Lifetime tour was an unforgettable experience for fans and the reviews were unanimously glowing. 
 
In 2021 Australians can look forward to the return of large-scale stadium events such as this and, let’s face it, Guns N’ Roses deliver every single time.”

Guns N Roses setlist, 15 February 2017, Melbourne

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Mr. Brownstone (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion I, 1991)
Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Estranged (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion I, 1991)
Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
Attitude (from The Spaghetti Incident, 1993)
This I Love (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Civil War (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
Speak Softly Love (Love Theme from The Godfather) (cover)
Sweet Child O’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Whole Lotta Rosie with Angus Young (AC/DC cover)
Riff Raff with Angus Young (AC/DC cover)
Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)
November Rain (from Use Your Illusion I, 1991)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Encore
Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion I, 1991)
Paradise City (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates

Saturday 6 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast 

Tuesday 9 November: Adelaide Oval

Thursday 11 November: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Sunday 14 November: ANZ Stadium, Sydney 

Tuesday 16 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane 

Wednesday 24 November: Optus Stadium, Perth 

Tickets on sale from Thursday 26 November 2020.  
Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information. 

A Telstra Plus member presale starts Monday November 23 
and is open until Wednesday November 25

Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman

