Has Mick Jagger Just Teased A New Rolling Stones Song? - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger has teased a new song called ‘Pride Before A Fall’. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a new solo song or a new Rolling Stones song.

The 45 seconds teaser of the song, featuring Mick singing and dancing in his home on France, could be a demo. It doesn’t clearly identify the musicians on the record.

Check it out:

The Rolling Stones would have toured America in 2020. Dates were set from May 8 in San Diego to July 9 in Atlanta but Covid bought an end to that. Instead, the Rolling Stones released a surprise new song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’. Although the song was recorded in 2019 for an upcoming Stones album, lyrically it fit the mood of 2020.

The Rolling Stones have also released the expanded ‘Goats Head Soup’ and live DVD ‘Steel Wheels Live’ during 2020.

