INXS and Cold Chisel Had Two Of The Biggest Australian Albums Of 2021 - Noise11.com

INXS ‘The Very Best’ and Cold Chisel ‘The Best of Cold Chisel: All For You’ both made ARIA’s Top 10 Australian Albums of 2021.

INXS ‘The Very Best’ is now awarded Diamond for sales of 700,000 in Australia. The Cold Chisel album has sold over 280,000.

INXS ‘The Very Best’ has been a consistent seller since it was released in 2011 but took momentum in 2014 following the INXS mini-series ‘INXS: Never Tear Us Apart’.

Cold Chisel ‘The Best of Cold Chisel: All For You’ was also released in 2011.

Chisel’s Jimmy Barnes solo album ‘Flesh and Blood’ was the 11th biggest Australian album of 2021.

