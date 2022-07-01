It’s the Weekend, Make A Paul McCartney ‘Maccarita’ - Noise11.com

It’s the weekend and who better to kick off a weekend cocktail with other than Paul McCartney.
Sir Paul makes a Clementine. In Australia you may need to substitute the clementine for the more readily available mandarin or tangerine.
Juice up the clementine/mandarins or tangerine.
Add 3 shots of tequila (Patron or Don Julio)
1 shot of Cointreau
1 shot of triple sec
Ice
Shake
Rim the glass with limejuice or lemon juice or just your leftover clementine/tangerine or mandarin. Traditionally you’d pour the salt onto a plate but Sir Macca lining the salt like a line of cocaine makes it feel much more rock and roll.
Salt the rim of the glass.
Pour drink and enjoy.
