Jagged Little Pill The Musical To Premiere In Sydney - Noise11.com

 Jagged Little Pill The Musical To Premiere In Sydney
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette

Jagged Little Pill The Musical To Premiere In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 19, 2021

in News

‘Jagged Little Pill The Musical’, the theatre production based on the music of Alanis Morissette, will make its Australian debut in Sydney in September.

The origins of the show date back to 2013 with development over the next five years. In March 2018 the production premiered in Massachusetts.

‘Jagged Little Pill The Musical’ is a story of modern day life told via the Healy family MJ and Steve and their children Frankie and Nick. MJ battles drug addiction following a car accident while Steve watches his wife withdraw. Frankie goes on a journey of sexual discovery while Nick tries to hold the family together. The musical is told through the music of Alanis Morissette.

“We are all very excited knowing that our show Jagged Little Pill will be making its way to the Theatre Royal Sydney this year! This show has been a vehicle of healing for so many of us throughout its journey 🙏🏻 and knowing we are coming your way is such amazing news after these intense 12 months across the world. Can’t wait to share this blood sweat and tears musical with you…as Australia has always held a very special place in my heart.” said Alanis Morissette.

‘Jagged Little Pill’ will open at the Theatre Royal Sydney in September.

