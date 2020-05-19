 James Reyne To Perform The First Red Hot Sunday Session - Noise11.com
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11

James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11

James Reyne To Perform The First Red Hot Sunday Session

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer stalwart James Reyne will perform the first Red Hot Sunday sessions on Sunday 31 May from the iconic Corner Hotel in Melbourne.

Red Hot Sundays is a new initiative from Red Hot Summer founder Duane McDonald. “The initiative is designed to continue the cash flowing through our music community, the live music sector amongst the hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns,” Duane said in a statement.

While Red Hot Sundays is a free event, fans are encouraged to purchase a ‘Virtual ticket’ to keep cash-flow happening in the music industry. Tickets range from $10 to $100 with the options that includes a tour t-shirt.

James Reyne said today, “I’m excited to support this initiative – the invitation to play live and give our industry an opportunity to get back to work, was really appealing to me. I’m hoping that music lovers across Australia will get behind it and show their support via a virtual ticket. I can’t wait to play live and showcase tracks from my new album alongside some old favourites.”

James will donate his profits from this event to Road4Roadies / Support Act.

WHO: Session 1 – James Reyne Duo from The Corner Hotel Richmond front bar
WHERE: Stream from https://www.facebook.com/redhotsummertourofficial/live/
WHEN: Sunday May 31 @ 3.00pm AEST
WHY: To support our Australian music community
VIRTUAL TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM:
Ticketmaster – HERE and Oztix – HERE

James recently previewed his new album ‘Toon Town Lullaby’ with the release of the title track. ‘Toon Town Lullaby’ is the 12th solo album for James Reyne. It will be released on July 10 via Bloodlines Music.

