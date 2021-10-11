Jason Bonham Becomes Second Led Zeppelin Connection To A James Bond Soundtrack - Noise11.com

British drummer Jason Bonham has revealed he is the drummer on the soundtrack to the new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’. That makes him the second Led Zeppelin connection to a Bond soundtrack. Jimmy Page played guitar on the 1964 theme song ‘Goldfinger’.

Jason Bonham, son of Led Zep’s legendary drummer John Bonham, said today on social media, “Jan 28th 2020 I flew to UK to be a part of this soundtrack I am truly honored to be listed as the drummer on this music score and soundtrack”.

Jason also played drums for Led Zeppelin, filling in for his late father at the 2007 Led Zeppelin reunion at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at the O2 in London as well as at the 1988 Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Concert.

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page played guitar on the 1964 Bond theme ‘Goldfinger’. Page told GQ Magazine this year “This was Goldfinger. She arrived with a friend, was very quiet, and then was asked to come out and sing. And it took her just one take. And at the end of the tape she collapsed on the floor. At the end of the song she just held this one note and she basically ran out of breath and collapsed. You know how dramatic she is usually, what with all the stuff she does with her hands, but this was even more dramatic – and I was in the front row of the musicians, so I really had a good view of all of this.”

Billie Eilish released the theme to No Time To Die in 2020 prior to the pandemic lockdowns.

