 Jason Bonham Becomes Second Led Zeppelin Connection To A James Bond Soundtrack - Noise11.com
James Bond No Time To Die

Jason Bonham Becomes Second Led Zeppelin Connection To A James Bond Soundtrack

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2021

in News

British drummer Jason Bonham has revealed he is the drummer on the soundtrack to the new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’. That makes him the second Led Zeppelin connection to a Bond soundtrack. Jimmy Page played guitar on the 1964 theme song ‘Goldfinger’.

Jason Bonham, son of Led Zep’s legendary drummer John Bonham, said today on social media, “Jan 28th 2020 I flew to UK to be a part of this soundtrack I am truly honored to be listed as the drummer on this music score and soundtrack”.

Jason also played drums for Led Zeppelin, filling in for his late father at the 2007 Led Zeppelin reunion at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at the O2 in London as well as at the 1988 Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Concert.

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page played guitar on the 1964 Bond theme ‘Goldfinger’. Page told GQ Magazine this year “This was Goldfinger. She arrived with a friend, was very quiet, and then was asked to come out and sing. And it took her just one take. And at the end of the tape she collapsed on the floor. At the end of the song she just held this one note and she basically ran out of breath and collapsed. You know how dramatic she is usually, what with all the stuff she does with her hands, but this was even more dramatic – and I was in the front row of the musicians, so I really had a good view of all of this.”

Billie Eilish released the theme to No Time To Die in 2020 prior to the pandemic lockdowns.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mick Jagger in Nashville
Mick Jagger Goes Unnoticed Walking Around Nashville

Forget Wally or Waldo. There’s a new game to play if the Rolling Stones are in your town … “where’s Mick”.

1 day ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Deep Purple Have Another Album After What They Thought Was Their Final Album

In 2020 Deep Purple release the ‘Whoosh’ album. They fully expected it to be their last album. Then Covid happened.

3 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
The Rolling Stones Have Dropped Brown Sugar From the Set After 50 Years

One song missing from the current Rolling Stones setlist is the classic ‘Brown Sugar’.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Trek Show Three of No Filter Into Pittsburgh

The Rolling Stones No Filter tour has made its way to Pittsburgh, PA and the setlist is getting very predictable.

6 days ago
Jack Chrome
The Russell Morris Rick Springfield Project Debut ‘Carmelita’s Dance’ Video

On 15 October Russell Morris and Rick Springfield will release their musical work of art ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’.

October 4, 2021
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross To Collaborate With Tame Impala

Diana Ross is collaborating with Tame Impala on a new track.

October 4, 2021
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play No Filter Second Show In Charlotte, NC

The Rolling Stones are continuing on their No Filter tour in the USA with the second show of the tour this week out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

October 1, 2021