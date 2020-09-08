 Jefferson Starship ‘Mother of the Sun’ Is First New Music in 12 Years - Noise11.com
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship

David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship

Jefferson Starship ‘Mother of the Sun’ Is First New Music in 12 Years

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2020

in News

Since Jefferson Starship’s previous album in 2008 two members have passed away. Paul Kantner went in 2016, Marty Balin in 2018.

Founding Starship member David Freiberg tells Noise11.com why it was important for Jefferson Starship to make new music.

“We figured it was about time,” David says. “Grace (Slick) gave us the license so no-one could screw with it. Paul (Kantner)’s family requested that we continue because we wanted to keep on carrying the fire. This band was Paul’s band for the last years of his life. Singer Cathy (Richardson) has been with us since 2008.”

Cathy Richardson was born in 1969, the same year Jefferson Airplane released their fifth album ‘Volunteers’. “Cathy had two favourite bands when she was 15 years old,” David says. “Heart and Jefferson Starship. And when she got Jefferson Starship records she realized there was a Jefferson Airplane. All the vinyl. She knew every song when she joined the band, better than Paul did”.

Jefferson Starship still tour (although like all other acts they are currently grounded due to Covid). “We’ve had a great time playing in this band. All of us were quite happy to interpret Paul and the Jefferson legacy,” he says.

Despite the new Jefferson Starship album ‘Mother of the Sun’ having some biting lyrics, David doesn’t see them as a protest band. “There are only two protest songs,” he says. But he also agrees one line off the album “they’re selling you cancer both cure and disease” speaks for today even though it was written a couple of years ago. “All these songs were recorded pre-Covid but they seem to go right along with what’s happening. Its amazing. They were written in 2017 and 2018 maybe.

Watch the Noise11.com Jefferson Starship interview with David Freiberg.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Further Black Sabbath Activity

Ozzy Osbourne has insisted that when Black Sabbath played their farewell show at Birmingham's Genting Arena in 2017, that marked the end of the band for him.

13 hours ago
Eric Burdon photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Eric Burdon Amused Trump Used One of His Classics Considering Its Meaning

Rock legend Eric Burdon is both pissed off and amused that the Trump campaign used his classic ‘House of the Rising Sun’ at a campaign rally without his permission but he also has drawn attention to the meaning of the song, something the Trumpers didn’t think about.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Hope To Tour In 2022 For 60th Anniversary

The rockers - Sir Mick Jagger, 77, Keith Richards, 76, Ronnie Wood, 73 and Charlie Watts, 79 - have no plans to retire and Keith hopes they will all still be playing together in two years to celebrate the milestone.

1 day ago
Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals Rushed To Intensive Care

Toots and the Maytals singer Toots Hibbert has been hospitalised in an intensive care unit with suspected COVID-19.

6 days ago
Burt Bacharach performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 28 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Burt Bacharach Is Back In The Studio

Burt Bacharach says recording new music during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a "lifesaver" for him.

7 days ago
Skyhooks with Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Puts His Jukebox Up On Spotify

Ross Wilson has created a Spotify playlist so that you can enjoy the music from his home Jukebox.

September 1, 2020
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship
Jefferson Starship Cover Jefferson Airplane

Jefferson Starship have covered a Jefferson Airplane song on their new album.

September 1, 2020