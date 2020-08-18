Jefferson Starship To Release First New Music In 12 Years

Jefferson Starship are preparing for the release of ‘Mother of the Sun’, the first new music from the band in 12 years.

The current line-up features David Freiberg who has been with the band since 1974 and Donny Baldwin who joined in 1982.

‘Mother of the Sun’ features two songs by original members Grace Slick and Marty Balin. Slickco-wrote ‘It’s About Time’ and Balin, who died in 2018, is also included as a songwriter.

The album is dedicated to the past members of the band. In a statement they said, “Paul Kantner was our bandleader and the visionary who kept Jefferson Starship going through so many eras,” says Richardson. “He inspired so much about this record, from the messages in the lyrics to the title and album art to the collaborative process of creating music as a band with some of his original muses – Grace, Marty, and Pete. Mother of the Sun is dedicated to PK.”

The first taste of ‘Mother of the Sun’ is ‘What Are We Waiting For?’

70s band Jefferson Starship morphed out of 60s band Jefferson Airplane, best known for ‘White Rabbit’ and ‘Somebody To Love’.

‘Mother of the Sun’ will be released on 21 August 2020.

