Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Being Brand Ambassador - Noise11.com

Jennifer Lopez has reflected on how it was “taboo” for artists to serve as brand ambassadors in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Soon after JLo skyrocketed to fame with her portrayal of Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic Selena, she began taking up advertising campaigns, including a haircare commercial for L’Oréal, and in 2003, became the face of French luxury label Louis Vuitton.

While it’s common for Hollywood stars and music icons to appear in campaigns now, in an interview with Adweek, Jennifer recalled how controversial it was at the time.

“Early in my career, I chose to be a brand ambassador for companies like L’Oréal and Louis Vuitton when others weren’t really doing that. There was so much kind of taboo for real artists or actresses or recording artists to do those type of things,” she told the outlet. “But I felt that it was important to start seeing somebody who looked like me in those ads, because it had been the same look for so long. And to see a Latina there, a young Latin girl, at the time for me was very, very important.

“I took that chance and knew that it would be something that could make a difference.”

At present, Jennifer is a brand ambassador for New York-based brand Coach and is also promoting her very own skincare line, JLo Beauty.

And while all sorts of companies want to be associated with the superstar, she is very selective about the products she aligns herself with.

“Now, I’ve transitioned into taking on a much more active role by becoming a founder, an owner and sometimes even an investor in companies that I have a unique and authentic connection with, companies that I believe are doing good work or doing something that resonates with me, or I feel resonates with the people who are my audience or who grew up like me,” Lopez added.

