 Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Being Brand Ambassador - Noise11.com
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas

Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas

Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Being Brand Ambassador

by Music-News.com on September 23, 2021

in News

Jennifer Lopez has reflected on how it was “taboo” for artists to serve as brand ambassadors in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Soon after JLo skyrocketed to fame with her portrayal of Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic Selena, she began taking up advertising campaigns, including a haircare commercial for L’Oréal, and in 2003, became the face of French luxury label Louis Vuitton.

While it’s common for Hollywood stars and music icons to appear in campaigns now, in an interview with Adweek, Jennifer recalled how controversial it was at the time.

“Early in my career, I chose to be a brand ambassador for companies like L’Oréal and Louis Vuitton when others weren’t really doing that. There was so much kind of taboo for real artists or actresses or recording artists to do those type of things,” she told the outlet. “But I felt that it was important to start seeing somebody who looked like me in those ads, because it had been the same look for so long. And to see a Latina there, a young Latin girl, at the time for me was very, very important.

“I took that chance and knew that it would be something that could make a difference.”

At present, Jennifer is a brand ambassador for New York-based brand Coach and is also promoting her very own skincare line, JLo Beauty.

And while all sorts of companies want to be associated with the superstar, she is very selective about the products she aligns herself with.

“Now, I’ve transitioned into taking on a much more active role by becoming a founder, an owner and sometimes even an investor in companies that I have a unique and authentic connection with, companies that I believe are doing good work or doing something that resonates with me, or I feel resonates with the people who are my audience or who grew up like me,” Lopez added.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls JLo: Photo by Gerry Nicholls

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Stipe of REM 3 April 2005 at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Michael Stipe Rules Out R.E.M. Reunion

Michael Stipe says speculation of a R.E.M. reunion is "wishful thinking".

10 hours ago
Fugees
Fugees Reform For World Tour

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel have reformed Fugees. The 90s hip-hop group has announced their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years.

1 day ago
Prince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http:://www.noise11.com
The O2 Honor Prince

The O2 has unveiled a special piece of custom artwork commissioned to honour Prince and his record breaking ‘21 Nights in London’ residency at the venue in 2007, and has subsequently kick-started the ‘21 Club at The O2’ to celebrate any artist or performer who has played 21 or more dates at the arena.

2 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Falls Out Of A Helicopter. Lucky It Was On The Ground

Liam Gallagher has cancelled his Belfast gig after he split his nose open falling out of a helicopter.

2 days ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Guns N Roses Preview Another New Song

Slash has uploaded a video of what is expected to be a new Guns N Roses song called ‘Hard Skool’.

2 days ago
Tori Amos, palais Melbourne 2014, ros ogorman photo
Tori Amos Christens New Album ‘Ocean To Ocean’

Tori Amos' upcoming album is about being in her "own private hell" in lockdown.

3 days ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Damon Albarn Teases Gorillaz’s Bad Bunny Collaboration

Gorillaz have teamed up with Bad Bunny on an upcoming song.

3 days ago