Jim Morrison, Dead For 50 Years - Noise11.com

Fans flocked to Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris over the weekend to pay tribute to Jim Morrison. Jim was 50-years dead on Saturday July 3.

Jim Morrison died in Paris at age 27. He had not long wrapped up work on his final album for The Doors ‘LA Woman’ and then moved to France.

Morrison’s cause of death has never been fully explained. No autopsy was performed.

Jim Morrison’s gravesite is a must visit tourist attraction for fans of The Doors in Paris. The Pere Lachaise Cemetery is also the final resting place of Oscar Wilde and Edith Piaf.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments