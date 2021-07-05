 Jim Morrison, Dead For 50 Years - Noise11.com
Jim Morrison

Jim Morrison, Dead For 50 Years

by Paul Cashmere on July 5, 2021

in News

Fans flocked to Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris over the weekend to pay tribute to Jim Morrison. Jim was 50-years dead on Saturday July 3.

Jim Morrison died in Paris at age 27. He had not long wrapped up work on his final album for The Doors ‘LA Woman’ and then moved to France.

Morrison’s cause of death has never been fully explained. No autopsy was performed.

Jim Morrison’s gravesite is a must visit tourist attraction for fans of The Doors in Paris. The Pere Lachaise Cemetery is also the final resting place of Oscar Wilde and Edith Piaf.

