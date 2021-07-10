Jim Morrison Documentary In The Making - Noise11.com

Gunpowder & Sky (69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything), a fast-growing indie studio, along with JAM Inc., managers of the Jim Morrison Estate, and Jeff Pollack, announced today that together with the Jim Morrison estate, they will bring the poetry and artistry of The Doors’ frontman to life in a new documentary.

Featuring unearthed personal diaries and home movies, the documentary will show the many dimensions of Morrison – the artist, the poet, the author, the renaissance man. The film announcement comes on the heels of the recently published book, The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics (HarperCollins Publishers).

“Our job is to guide, protect and connect our clients’ extraordinary legacies to fans both old and new, while always maintaining the highest standards of credibility and authenticity,” said Jeff Jampol, Grammy®-winning and Emmy®-nominated producer and CEO of JAM, Inc. “I can’t think of a better partner than Gunpowder & Sky to help us introduce the timeless art of Jim Morrison to potential new generations of fans around the world.”

The untitled documentary will be developed in conjunction with the Morrison estate and JAM, Inc., and will be produced by Gunpowder & Sky, Jeff Jampol, and Jeff Pollack of FourScore Entertainment.

