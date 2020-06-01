 Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell Musical Rescheduled for Australia - Noise11.com
Bat Out of Hell The Musical

Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell Musical Rescheduled for Australia

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2020

in News

‘Bat Out Of Hell – The Rock Musical’ will now take place in Australia in 2021.

‘Bat Out Of Hell’ features songs from the three Meat Loaf ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ albums. The show is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl and Tony Smith features book, music, and lyrics by Mr. Steinman, direction by Mr. Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Mr. Bausor & Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestration by Steve Sidwell.

THE RESCHEDULED 2021 TOUR DATES:

PERTH Friday 7 May at RAC Arena
ADELAIDE Monday 10 May at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
MELBOURNE Thursday 13 May at Rod Laver Arena
BRISBANE Saturday 15 May at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
SYDNEY Tuesday 18 May at Qudos Bank Arena

Ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketek. Tickets will be valid for the new show dates and there is nothing further to do. We encourage you to hold on to your tickets to support the Performers and the wider industry of Venues, Agents, Managers, Promoters, Hospitality Workers and so many more!

The new 2021 dates are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au.

