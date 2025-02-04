Chocolate Starfish Back With Bat Out Of Hell With Stings Attached - Noise11.com

Chocolate Starfish will bring back the Bat Out Of Hell show around Australia in July but this time it will be with a string section.

Chocolate Starfish last performed Bat Out Of Hell on the 2022 and 2023 tour. It started as part of the band’s classic album series, which also includes INXS ‘Kick’.

‘Bat Out Of Hell’ features Chocolate Starfish performing the entire 1977 Meat Loaf classic ‘Bat Out Of Hell’.

‘Bat Out Of Hell’ is the biggest selling album ever in Australia with 26 platinum awards and over 1.8 million sales.

Australia’s Top 10 includes

2. Shania Twain – Come On Over

3. John Farnham – Whispering Jack

4 ABBA: Gold tied with Eminem: The Eminem Show

6. Michael Jackson: Thriller tied with Dire Straits: Brothers In Arms tied with Adele: 21

9. ABBA: The Best of ABBA

10. Queen: Greatest Hits tied with Delta Goodrem: Innocent Eyes

Chocolate Starfish Bat Out Of Hell with Strings dates are:

Saturday, 5 July 2025 MELBOURNE, Palais Theatre

Friday, 11 July 2025 TWEED HEADS, Twin Towns Showroom

Saturday, 12 July 2025 CALOUNDRA, The Events Centre

Saturday, 19 July 2025 HOBART, Wrest Point Ent Centre

Friday, 1 August 2025 SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre

Saturday, 2 August 2025 THIRROUL, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday, 9 August 2025 BENDIGO, Ulumbarra Theatre

Friday, 22 August 2025 BRISBANE, Tivoli Theatre

Saturday, 23 August 2025 CAIRNS, CPAC Theatre

Friday, 29 August 2025 ADELAIDE, Norwood Concert Hall

Saturday, 30 August 2025 PERTH, Astor Theatre

https://www.chocolatestarfish.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com