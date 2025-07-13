Robbie Williams Releases ‘Desire’ FIFA Anthem with Laura Pausini - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams has teamed up with Italian singer Laura Pausini for the official FIFA 2025 anthem ‘Desire’.

Robbie said “Music and football bring people together like nothing else so I’m beyond honoured to be the Official FIFA Music Ambassador. To perform ‘Desire’ with Laura at the final of the FIFA Club World Cup™ and share that moment with fans in the stadium and all the fans watching from home around the world, will be a truly special moment. And it’s just the start, I’m so excited that my song will be a part of some of my favourite FIFA football tournaments in the coming years”.

Laura said “It’s an honour for me to be invited to join Robbie Williams and be featured on the song ‘Desire’, written by Robbie. The song is amazing, really touching. It’s a dream to be with him for The FIFA Club World Cup. Since I was a little girl growing up in Italy I remember the thrill and passion for football in my home country. To be able to perform live with Robbie Williams in front of passionate football fans and to be heard by music fans around the world will be truly amazing.”

Laura has released 15 studio albums, all in Italian. Her most recent was ‘Anime parallele’ in 2023.

Robbie’s most recent album is his 13th solo record ‘Britpop’, to be released in the second half of 2025. It features the song ‘Rocket’ with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi on guitar.

