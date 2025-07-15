Suicidal Tendencies To Tour Australia, Now With Added Trujillo - Noise11.com

Suicidal Tendencies will tour Australia again for their own shows in October November 2025 with a new member. Bass player Tye Trujillo is the son of Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo.

The 2025 lineup of Suicidal Tendencies includes founding member, vocalist Mike Muir alongside guitarists Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan) and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo) as well as the band’s latest addition, drummer Jay Weinberg.

Weinberg is another “son of”. His dad is Max Weinberg of The E Street Band.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Jay Weinberg:

Suicidal Tendencies will be in Australia as guests of Metallica. That tour also features Evanescence.

Special guest on the Suicidal Tendencies sideshows is Brigg’s metal band Big Noter.

But wait, there’s more… Suicidal Tendencies most recent song is ‘Adrenaline Addict’:

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES – ANZ TOUR 2025

Fri, Oct 31: Magnet House, Perth

Fri, Nov 7: The Forum, Melbourne

Sun, Nov 9: Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Tues, Nov 11: The Tivoli, Brisbane

Fri, Nov 14: The Roundhouse, Sydney

Tues, Nov 18: The Powerstation, Auckland

Aust: Tickets on sale Thurs, July 17 @ 10.00am local time

NZ: Tickets on sale Thurs, July 17 @ 12.00pm local time

www.suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

