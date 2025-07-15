Suicidal Tendencies To Tour Australia, Now With Added Trujillo - Noise11.com

Suicidal Tendencies will tour Australia again for their own shows in October November 2025 with a new member. Bass player Tye Trujillo is the son of Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo.
The 2025 lineup of Suicidal Tendencies includes founding member, vocalist Mike Muir alongside guitarists Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan) and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo) as well as the band’s latest addition, drummer Jay Weinberg.
Weinberg is another “son of”. His dad is Max Weinberg of The E Street Band.
Watch the Noise11 interview with Jay Weinberg:
Suicidal Tendencies will be in Australia as guests of Metallica. That tour also features Evanescence.
Special guest on the Suicidal Tendencies sideshows is Brigg’s metal band Big Noter.
But wait, there’s more… Suicidal Tendencies most recent song is ‘Adrenaline Addict’:
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES – ANZ TOUR 2025
Fri, Oct 31: Magnet House, Perth
Fri, Nov 7: The Forum, Melbourne
Sun, Nov 9: Pier Bandroom, Frankston
Tues, Nov 11: The Tivoli, Brisbane
Fri, Nov 14: The Roundhouse, Sydney
Tues, Nov 18: The Powerstation, Auckland
Aust: Tickets on sale Thurs, July 17 @ 10.00am local time
NZ: Tickets on sale Thurs, July 17 @ 12.00pm local time
www.suicidaltendenciesofficial.com
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Noise11.com
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Noise11 on Instagram
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook