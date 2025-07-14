 Fatboy Slim To Speak At His Book Launch - Noise11.com
Fatboy Slim To Speak At His Book Launch

by Music-News.com on July 14, 2025

in News

Get ready for a rare glimpse into the mind of a musical legend! Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, is set to host an exclusive evening at the Theatre Royal in Brighton on Tuesday, October 14, celebrating the launch of his highly anticipated debut book, It Ain’t Over… ’Til the Fatboy Sings.

This intimate event will see the iconic DJ and producer in conversation with renowned TV and radio presenter Guy Lloyd, offering fans a unique opportunity to delve into Cook’s extraordinary 40-year career. The evening promises candid anecdotes, untold stories, and rare insights into the man behind some of dance music’s most enduring anthems. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in an audience Q&A and meet Cook in person at an exclusive book signing.

“This year I’ll have been in showbiz for 40 years, and to celebrate that we thought we’d create a big book full of stuff which I’ve kept over the years,” Cook shared. “Having played many energetic sets in Brighton before, I’m really excited to appear in one of my favourite venues for something a little different this time. It’ll be nice to get up close and personal with the audience in a beautiful setting and to share some of my stories from what’s been a rollercoaster career; there’s a lot to unpack so strap yourselves in!”

The book itself, published by Rocket 88 Books, is a vibrant coffee-table collection of Cook’s personal photographs, memorabilia, awards, and art. It chronicles his journey from his indie days with The Housemartins, through his hip-hop and acid jazz excursions with Beats International and Freakpower, right up to his global superstardom as Fatboy Slim.

Fans can expect to hear the stories behind the creative process that birthed generation-defining tracks like ‘Praise You’ and ‘Right Here, Right Now’. Pre-sale tickets for this must-attend event go live on July 17 at 10 AM, with general sale following on July 18 at 10 AM. Don’t miss this chance to experience Fatboy Slim unplugged, sharing the wit and wisdom that has fuelled a lifetime of innovation.

