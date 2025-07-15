 Rob Thomas Previews ‘All Day Nights’ Album With Two New Tracks - Noise11.com
Rob Thomas Previews ‘All Day Nights’ Album With Two New Tracks

by Paul Cashmere on July 15, 2025

in News

Rob Thomas has shared two new tracks ‘Hard To Be Happy’ and ‘Thrill Me’ from his upcoming ‘All Night Days’ albums.

‘All Night Days’ is the sixth solo studio album for Thomas, fifth not counting the Christmas record of 2021.

Rob’s last album of original songs was ‘Chip Tooth Smile’ in 2019. His last album with Matchbox Twenty was ‘Where The Light Goes’ in 2013. Matchbox Twenty have had five studio albums, six if you count the album of new songs included on the greatest hits ‘Exile on Mainstream’.

TOUR DATES – THE ALL NIGHT DAYS TOUR

Friday 24 & Saturday 25 October: Perth, PCEC Riverside Theatre
Monday 27 October: Adelaide, AEC Theatre
Wednesday 29, Thursday 30 & Friday 31 October: Melbourne, Forum Melbourne
Monday 3, Tuesday 4 & Wednesday 5 November: Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday 8 November: Brisbane, Sandstone Point (with special guests)

Also
Tuesday 11 November, Auckland, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

