Spinal Tap's Viv Savage (David Kaff) Dies At Age 79 - Noise11.com

David Kaff, best known as keyboardist Viv Savage in This Is Spinal Tap, has died peacefully in his sleep, aged 79.

Kaff, full name Kaffinetti, played one of the most memorably low-key characters in Rob Reiner’s legendary 1984 rock mockumentary. He was also an actual prog-rock player.

Before going fictional with Spinal Tap, he was a founding member of Rare Bird, who scored a UK Top 30 hit in 1970 with Sympathy.

Spinal Tap fans will remember Kaff’s deadpan delivery of lines such as, “Quite exciting, this computer magic!” and his signature mantra: “Have a good time… all the time.”

He gigged with the band for a short spell post-film, including a Saturday Night Live appearance – but quietly stepped away from Spinal Tap not long after.

Kaff’s later years saw him still making music, playing with outfits including Model Citizenz and Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom – the latter of which broke the news of his passing on Facebook.

“Our brother David Kaffinetti passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday. We are devastated by this event. David always had a kind word and a quick wit that would slay you where you stand. Then he’d make you smile doing it! RIP dear brother.”

Kaff does not appear in the upcoming Spinal Tap sequel, which is due out in September.

