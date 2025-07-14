 Charlatans 14th Album Is 'We Are Love' - Noise11.com
The Charlatans 2025 supplied

The Charlatans 2025 supplied

Charlatans 14th Album Is ‘We Are Love’

by Music-News.com on July 14, 2025

in News

Esteemed indie legends The Charlatans today usher in a new era with the announcement of their 14th studio album, ‘We Are Love,’ set for release on October 31st via BMG. The news arrives alongside the album’s vibrant title track and lead single, ‘We Are Love,’ which the band recently debuted live to an ecstatic hometown crowd at Castlefield Bowl.

‘We Are Love’ marks the quintet’s first new studio album in eight years, their longest gap between releases. This hiatus, influenced by global events, solo endeavors, and the geographical spread of its members – Tim Burgess (vocals), Martin Blunt (bass), Mark Collins (guitar), Tony Rogers (keyboards), and Pete Salisbury (drums) – allowed for a meticulous approach to its creation. The band enlisted an impressive production team, including Dev Hynes (Blood Orange, Lightspeed Champion) and Fred Macpherson (Spector), alongside legendary producer Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur), ensuring the album’s sound is well worth the wait.

The album’s title track, ‘We Are Love,’ is described by frontman Tim Burgess as “an open top car ride in the credits of your favourite movie driving along the coast to somewhere amazing.” Its urgent, clattering energy and anthemic guitar riffs set a celebratory tone for the record, becoming a “pathfinder” that drove the album’s formation, according to guitarist Mark Collins.

Recording sessions took place at two locations deeply significant to The Charlatans’ history: the iconic Rockfield Studios in Wales and their own Big Mushroom space in Middlewich, Cheshire. Their return to Rockfield, almost 30 years after recording ‘Tellin’ Stories’ there—a session marked by the tragic loss of keyboardist Rob Collins—imbues the album with a profound sense of introspection. As Burgess explains, this return was “a way of honouring every member who’s played in the band… reincarnating it, doing something fresh, brand new.”

‘We Are Love’ is described as a testament to the enduring bond that has held The Charlatans together for decades. With 13 previous albums, 22 Top 40 singles, and three Number One albums under their belt, this new collection of 11 tracks promises a forward-thinking, future-facing sound that celebrates their mighty legacy while remaining progressive and innovative.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Suicidal Tendencies supplied 2025
Suicidal Tendencies To Tour Australia, Now With Added Trujillo

Suicidal Tendencies will tour Australia again for their own shows in October November 2025 with a new member. Bass player Tye Trujillo is the son of Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo.

3 hours ago
Fatboy Slim at Northern Soul Fish Shop St Kilda 19 March 2025 photo Winston Robinson
Fatboy Slim To Speak At His Book Launch

Get ready for a rare glimpse into the mind of a musical legend! Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, is set to host an exclusive evening at the Theatre Royal in Brighton on Tuesday, October 14, celebrating the launch of his highly anticipated debut book, It Ain’t Over... ’Til the Fatboy Sings.

18 hours ago
Spinal Tap DVD
Spinal Tap’s Viv Savage (David Kaff) Dies At Age 79

David Kaff, best known as keyboardist Viv Savage in This Is Spinal Tap, has died peacefully in his sleep, aged 79.

19 hours ago
Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini
Robbie Williams Releases ‘Desire’ FIFA Anthem with Laura Pausini

Robbie Williams has teamed up with Italian singer Laura Pausini for the official FIFA 2025 anthem ‘Desire’.

2 days ago
The Rasmus photo by Venla Shalin
The Rasmus Are Back With A New Song and Aussie Tour Announcement

The Rasmus have an album on the way, ‘Weirdo’ in September, a new song ‘Love Is A Bitch’ and an Aussie tour for 2026.

4 days ago
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett
Oasis Share Official Live Recording of Slide Away

Oasis have released an official recording of their performance of Slide Away at the opening night of the Oasis Live '25 Tour.

4 days ago
Lamb of God (supplied)
Lamb of God Release Surprise Black Sabbath Cover After Back To The Beginning Concert

GRAMMY-nominated metal titans Lamb of God have delivered a surprise to fans today with the unannounced release of their studio cover of Black Sabbath's iconic "Children of the Grave." The track is now available across all digital platforms via Epic Records.

July 7, 2025