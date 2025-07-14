Charlatans 14th Album Is 'We Are Love' - Noise11.com

Esteemed indie legends The Charlatans today usher in a new era with the announcement of their 14th studio album, ‘We Are Love,’ set for release on October 31st via BMG. The news arrives alongside the album’s vibrant title track and lead single, ‘We Are Love,’ which the band recently debuted live to an ecstatic hometown crowd at Castlefield Bowl.

‘We Are Love’ marks the quintet’s first new studio album in eight years, their longest gap between releases. This hiatus, influenced by global events, solo endeavors, and the geographical spread of its members – Tim Burgess (vocals), Martin Blunt (bass), Mark Collins (guitar), Tony Rogers (keyboards), and Pete Salisbury (drums) – allowed for a meticulous approach to its creation. The band enlisted an impressive production team, including Dev Hynes (Blood Orange, Lightspeed Champion) and Fred Macpherson (Spector), alongside legendary producer Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur), ensuring the album’s sound is well worth the wait.

The album’s title track, ‘We Are Love,’ is described by frontman Tim Burgess as “an open top car ride in the credits of your favourite movie driving along the coast to somewhere amazing.” Its urgent, clattering energy and anthemic guitar riffs set a celebratory tone for the record, becoming a “pathfinder” that drove the album’s formation, according to guitarist Mark Collins.

Recording sessions took place at two locations deeply significant to The Charlatans’ history: the iconic Rockfield Studios in Wales and their own Big Mushroom space in Middlewich, Cheshire. Their return to Rockfield, almost 30 years after recording ‘Tellin’ Stories’ there—a session marked by the tragic loss of keyboardist Rob Collins—imbues the album with a profound sense of introspection. As Burgess explains, this return was “a way of honouring every member who’s played in the band… reincarnating it, doing something fresh, brand new.”

‘We Are Love’ is described as a testament to the enduring bond that has held The Charlatans together for decades. With 13 previous albums, 22 Top 40 singles, and three Number One albums under their belt, this new collection of 11 tracks promises a forward-thinking, future-facing sound that celebrates their mighty legacy while remaining progressive and innovative.

