 Chocolate Starfish Set Aside First Half of 2023 for Bat Out of Hell Shows - Noise11.com
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Adam Thompson of Chocolate Starfish photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chocolate Starfish Set Aside First Half of 2023 for Bat Out of Hell Shows

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2022

in News

Chocolate Starfish will be on the road for the first half of 2023 performing Meat Loaf’s classic ‘Bat Out of Hell’.

Singer Adam Thompson says, “The first time I heard Bat Out Of Hell, I was 13 and had little musical influence outside a conservative regional radio station,” he recalls. “Bat Out Of Hell songs and Meat Loaf’s voice transported me out of that country isolation and into a fantasy world of sonic ear candy I didn’t know existed. Soaring hook-laden melodies, and adjective-filled lyrics around life, death, girls, cars and motorbikes, was everything a trapped teenaged boy could imagine outside his small world. On top of that, each song was an epic of dynamic proportions, and it shaped the theatrical and dynamic way I looked at song writing and performance ever since.”

As a special treat, the band will also release their own ‘Bat Out of Hell’ as a collectors items on vinyl for the tour.

“To have performed the Bat Out Of Hell album in full, to a packed audience at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, was a distinctly proud moment for the band and myself,” says Adam. “Equally to have captured the magic of the energy, having the audience with us, the roller coaster of emotions the music dictates, bought everyone of my 14-year-old fan by memories to life. We have always been our best when we are ‘live’, to the vinyl release of the Bat Out Of Hell album by Chocolate Starfish is something we are sure our fans are going to relish.”

Chocolate Starfish Bat Out of Hell dates are:

Saturday 4th February 2023
Frankston Arts Centre, FRANKSTON VIC

Friday 10th February 2023
Albury Entertainment Centre, ALBURY NSW

Saturday 25th February 2023
Anita’s Theatre, THIRROUL NSW

Saturday 11th March 2023
Mildura Arts Centre, MILDURA VIC

Saturday 18th March 2023
Costa Hall, Geelong Arts Centre, GEELONG VIC

Friday 14th April 2023
Astor Theatre, PERTH WA

Friday 21st April 2023
Townville Civic Theatre, TOWNSVILLE QLD

Saturday 22nd April 2023
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, CAIRNS QLD

Saturday 29th April 2023
Twin Towns, TWEED HEADS NSW

Friday 12th May 2023
Newcastle City Hall, NEWCASTLE NSW

Saturday 13th May 2023
State Theatre, SYDNEY NSW

Saturday 15th July 2023
Norwood Concert Hall, ADELAIDE SA

Saturday 29th July 2023
Darwin Entertainment Centre, DARWIN NT

For more information visit www.chocolatestarfish.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Poor photo from Facebook
2023 Sets The Poor On Course For Biggest Year Ever

Australia’s The Poor are in for a huge 2023. The band has already locked in a series of European dates from February through to March with major festival dates included and a new album ‘High Priced Deed’ set for release in February.

1 min ago
Screaming Jets
Screaming Jets To Return Home To Newcastle For New Years Eve Show

The Screaming Jets will return to their origins with a hometown gig in Newcastle to see in the New Year.

1 hour ago
Blake Shelton, music news, noise11.com
Blake Shelton To Leave The Voice After 23 Seasons

Blake Shelton has announced he is leaving U.S. TV competition The Voice after the next season.

6 hours ago
Brandy, Noise11, Photo
Brandy In Hospital Following Seizure

Brandy has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a possible seizure.

11 hours ago
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Original Blink-182 Line-up To Play Australia in 2023

Blink-182 will tour Australia in 2022 with their original line-up of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

1 day ago
The Black Crowes photo from Live Nation
The Black Crowes Add New Brisbane Date

The Black Crowes will be performing a second Brisbane show on the Shake Your Money Maker world tour.

1 day ago
NOFX
Fat Mike of NOFX Opens World’s First Punk Museum

Fat Mike is opening the world's first Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.

2 days ago