Chocolate Starfish Set Aside First Half of 2023 for Bat Out of Hell Shows - Noise11.com

Chocolate Starfish will be on the road for the first half of 2023 performing Meat Loaf’s classic ‘Bat Out of Hell’.

Singer Adam Thompson says, “The first time I heard Bat Out Of Hell, I was 13 and had little musical influence outside a conservative regional radio station,” he recalls. “Bat Out Of Hell songs and Meat Loaf’s voice transported me out of that country isolation and into a fantasy world of sonic ear candy I didn’t know existed. Soaring hook-laden melodies, and adjective-filled lyrics around life, death, girls, cars and motorbikes, was everything a trapped teenaged boy could imagine outside his small world. On top of that, each song was an epic of dynamic proportions, and it shaped the theatrical and dynamic way I looked at song writing and performance ever since.”

As a special treat, the band will also release their own ‘Bat Out of Hell’ as a collectors items on vinyl for the tour.

“To have performed the Bat Out Of Hell album in full, to a packed audience at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, was a distinctly proud moment for the band and myself,” says Adam. “Equally to have captured the magic of the energy, having the audience with us, the roller coaster of emotions the music dictates, bought everyone of my 14-year-old fan by memories to life. We have always been our best when we are ‘live’, to the vinyl release of the Bat Out Of Hell album by Chocolate Starfish is something we are sure our fans are going to relish.”

Chocolate Starfish Bat Out of Hell dates are:

Saturday 4th February 2023

Frankston Arts Centre, FRANKSTON VIC

Friday 10th February 2023

Albury Entertainment Centre, ALBURY NSW

Saturday 25th February 2023

Anita’s Theatre, THIRROUL NSW

Saturday 11th March 2023

Mildura Arts Centre, MILDURA VIC

Saturday 18th March 2023

Costa Hall, Geelong Arts Centre, GEELONG VIC

Friday 14th April 2023

Astor Theatre, PERTH WA

Friday 21st April 2023

Townville Civic Theatre, TOWNSVILLE QLD

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, CAIRNS QLD

Saturday 29th April 2023

Twin Towns, TWEED HEADS NSW

Friday 12th May 2023

Newcastle City Hall, NEWCASTLE NSW

Saturday 13th May 2023

State Theatre, SYDNEY NSW

Saturday 15th July 2023

Norwood Concert Hall, ADELAIDE SA

Saturday 29th July 2023

Darwin Entertainment Centre, DARWIN NT

For more information visit www.chocolatestarfish.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

