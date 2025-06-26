 Van Halen To Release Expanded 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Balance’ - Noise11.com

Van Halen (supplied Rhino Records)

Van Halen To Release Expanded 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Balance’

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2025

in News

Van Halen’s 10th album ‘Balance’ is marked for an expanded reissue for 15 August 2025.

‘Balance’ was originally released on 24 January 1995.

‘Balance’ was the fourth and last Van Halen album with Sammy Hagar. It was also the final full album with Michael Anthony who was related to just three tracks on the next (and awful album) ‘Van Halen III’.

The main track off ‘Balance’ was ‘Can’t Stop Lovin’ You’.

The open track ‘The Seventh Seal’ earned Van Halen a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance.

Balance (Expanded Edition) pulls together a selection of non-album tracks from the period, including the B-side “Crossing Over,” along with “Humans Being” and “Respect the Wind” from the Twister soundtrack. Also featured are eight standout performances from the band’s 1995 Wembley Stadium appearance, which was broadcast by the BBC. The recordings offer rare live versions of Balance tracks like “Feelin’” and “The Seventh Seal.”

The Blu-ray features several restored promo videos, including “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You,” “Amsterdam,” and “Not Enough.” It also includes a previously unreleased live clip of “The Seventh Seal,” filmed at the Target Center in Minneapolis in July 1995.

BALANCE (EXPANDED EDITION)
2LP/2CD/Blu-ray
Track Listing

LP One: Original Album: 2023 Remaster
Side One
1. “The Seventh Seal”
2. “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You”
3. “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)”
4. “Amsterdam”

Side Two
1. “Big Fat Money”
2. “Strung Out”
3. “Not Enough”
4. “Aftershock”
5. “Doin’ Time”

LP Two
Side One
1. “Baluchitherium”
2. “Take Me Back (Déjà Vu)”
3. “Feelin’”

Side Two
Etching

CD One: 2023 Remaster
1. “The Seventh Seal”
2. “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You”
3. “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)”
4. “Amsterdam”
5. “Big Fat Money”
6. “Strung Out”
7. “Not Enough”
8. “Aftershock”
9. “Doin’ Time”
10. “Baluchitherium”
11. “Take Me Back (Déjà Vu)”
12. “Feelin’”

CD Two
1. “Crossing Over”
2. “Humans Being”
3. “Respect The Wind”
4. Live At Wembley Stadium, London, England (June 24, 1995)
5. “The Seventh Seal” *
6. “Feelin’” *
7. “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” *
8. Guitar Solo *
9. “You Really Got Me” *
10. “When It’s Love” *
11. “Jump” *
12. “Right Now” *

Blu-ray
1. “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)” – Promo Video
2. “Can’t Stop Loving You” – Promo Video
3. “Amsterdam” – Promo Video
4. “Not Enough” – Promo Video
5. “The Seventh Seal” – Live at Target Center, Minneapolis, MN (July 30, 1995) *
6. “Humans Being” – Promo Video

* Previously Unreleased

Related Posts

Stereophonics (supplied Live Nation)
Stereophonics Perform Their Headline Show on Isle of Wight

Welsh band Stereophonics returned to The Isle of Wight Festival 2025, captivating a massive crowd with a headline performance packed with fan favorites. Their set, featuring anthems like 'Dakota,' 'Have A Nice Day,' and 'Maybe Tomorrow,' solidified their status as one of the UK's premier live acts, nearly a decade after their last appearance at the iconic festival.

3 days ago
The Cranberries
The Cranberries To Release 3LP 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘No Need To Argue’

The Cranberries ‘No Need To Argue’ will have its 30th anniversary on 3 October 1994.

5 days ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen Performs Stunning Version of Crowded House Classic ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’

New Orleans based jazz chanteuse Judith Owen gave Melbourne a rare treat this week with her stunning rendition of the Crowded House classic ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’.

6 days ago
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Muse Premiere New Song ‘Unravelling’

Muse have premiered a new song ‘Unravelling’. The song made its live premiere at the Muse Helsinki show on 12 June 2025. Muse opened the show with the unknown song.

6 days ago
Not Drowning Waving January 2025 City Recital Hall
Not Drowning Waving To Perform 1990 Album ‘Tabaran’

Not Drowning, Waving, the world music band formed by David Bridie in 1983, will re-unite with acclaimed Papua New Guinean musician Sir George Telek as well as Rabaul musicians Pius Wasi, Emmanuel and Ben Hakalitz in a rare and historic concert performance of their 1990 album TABARAN.

6 days ago
Stereophonics (supplied Live Nation)
Kelly Jones Upgrades The Stereophonics Tour Rider

Kelly Jones no longer has junk food and alcohol in his tour rider. Jones has confessed that he opts for healthier snacks backstage in order to make sure that his jeans still fit him.

June 19, 2025
John Butler photo by Kane Hibberd
John Butler To Tour New Album Prism

John Butler will start his national Australian tour on the same day his new album Prism is released.

June 17, 2025