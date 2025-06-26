Van Halen To Release Expanded 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Balance’ - Noise11.com

Van Halen’s 10th album ‘Balance’ is marked for an expanded reissue for 15 August 2025.

‘Balance’ was originally released on 24 January 1995.

‘Balance’ was the fourth and last Van Halen album with Sammy Hagar. It was also the final full album with Michael Anthony who was related to just three tracks on the next (and awful album) ‘Van Halen III’.

The main track off ‘Balance’ was ‘Can’t Stop Lovin’ You’.

The open track ‘The Seventh Seal’ earned Van Halen a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance.

Balance (Expanded Edition) pulls together a selection of non-album tracks from the period, including the B-side “Crossing Over,” along with “Humans Being” and “Respect the Wind” from the Twister soundtrack. Also featured are eight standout performances from the band’s 1995 Wembley Stadium appearance, which was broadcast by the BBC. The recordings offer rare live versions of Balance tracks like “Feelin’” and “The Seventh Seal.”

The Blu-ray features several restored promo videos, including “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You,” “Amsterdam,” and “Not Enough.” It also includes a previously unreleased live clip of “The Seventh Seal,” filmed at the Target Center in Minneapolis in July 1995.

BALANCE (EXPANDED EDITION)

2LP/2CD/Blu-ray

Track Listing

LP One: Original Album: 2023 Remaster

Side One

1. “The Seventh Seal”

2. “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You”

3. “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)”

4. “Amsterdam”

Side Two

1. “Big Fat Money”

2. “Strung Out”

3. “Not Enough”

4. “Aftershock”

5. “Doin’ Time”

LP Two

Side One

1. “Baluchitherium”

2. “Take Me Back (Déjà Vu)”

3. “Feelin’”

Side Two

Etching

CD One: 2023 Remaster

1. “The Seventh Seal”

2. “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You”

3. “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)”

4. “Amsterdam”

5. “Big Fat Money”

6. “Strung Out”

7. “Not Enough”

8. “Aftershock”

9. “Doin’ Time”

10. “Baluchitherium”

11. “Take Me Back (Déjà Vu)”

12. “Feelin’”

CD Two

1. “Crossing Over”

2. “Humans Being”

3. “Respect The Wind”

4. Live At Wembley Stadium, London, England (June 24, 1995)

5. “The Seventh Seal” *

6. “Feelin’” *

7. “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” *

8. Guitar Solo *

9. “You Really Got Me” *

10. “When It’s Love” *

11. “Jump” *

12. “Right Now” *

Blu-ray

1. “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)” – Promo Video

2. “Can’t Stop Loving You” – Promo Video

3. “Amsterdam” – Promo Video

4. “Not Enough” – Promo Video

5. “The Seventh Seal” – Live at Target Center, Minneapolis, MN (July 30, 1995) *

6. “Humans Being” – Promo Video

* Previously Unreleased

