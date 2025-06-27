 Sarah McLachlan To Release First Album In Nearly A Decade - Noise11.com
Sarah McLachlan

Sarah McLachlan

Sarah McLachlan To Release First Album In Nearly A Decade

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2025

in News

Sarah McLachlan will release ‘Better Broken’, her first album since 2016’s ‘Wonderland’ on 19 September.

‘Better Broken’ will be the 10th Sarah McLachlan album.

“A lot of the lyrics on this record came from thinking about the world right now and asking, ‘How do we move through this landscape? How do we keep our heads above water when it feels like so much is falling apart?’” says McLachlan. “I don’t know if I have any answers, but channeling all that angst and uncertainty into the music has been so cathartic. I hope that this record provides people with some relief and release—but in the end I just want them to take whatever they need from it, and make the songs part of their own story.”

Check out the first taste of the album ‘Better Broken’, the title track:

‘Better Broken’ was recorded at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles. Sound City Studios has been around since 1969. Albums recorded there include Neil Young’s ‘After The Gold Rush’, Fleetwood Mac’s self titled ablbum and Tom Petty’s ‘Damn The Torpedos’.

For her album Sarah has recruited Wendy Melvoin (a former guitarist for Prince and the Revolution), drummer Matt Chamberlain (Bob Dylan, David Bowie), multi-instrumentalist Benny Bock (Lucy Dacus, beabadoobee), and pedal-steel guitarist Greg Leisz (Kacey Musgraves, Florence + the Machine) for the album.

Sarah has three Grammy Awards to her name, 12 Juno Awards and has sold over 40 million records. She is also the founder of the all-female Lilith Festival.

