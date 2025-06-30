Hothouse Flowers Will Return To Australia and New Zealand in 2026 - Noise11.com

Hothouse Flowers will tour Australia and New Zealand in February 2026. It will be the first tour for the band in 33 years since 1993.

Hothouse Flowers first had a minor hit in Australia with ‘Don’t Go’ in 1988.

Their biggest hit in Australia was the cover of ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ reaching number 22 in 1990.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday, February 11: Astor Theatre, Perth

Friday, February 13: Factory Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, February 14: Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Wednesday, February 18: The Gov, Adelaide

Thursday, February 19: The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday, February 21: Tuning Fork, Auckland

Presale: Thursday, July 3 @ 9am local

General On sale: Friday, July 4 @ 9am local

daltours.cc/hothouse-flowers

