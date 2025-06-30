Hothouse Flowers Will Return To Australia and New Zealand in 2026 - Noise11.com

Hothouse Flowers will tour Australia and New Zealand in February 2026. It will be the first tour for the band in 33 years since 1993.
Hothouse Flowers first had a minor hit in Australia with ‘Don’t Go’ in 1988.
Their biggest hit in Australia was the cover of ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ reaching number 22 in 1990.
TOUR DATES
Wednesday, February 11: Astor Theatre, Perth
Friday, February 13: Factory Theatre, Sydney
Saturday, February 14: Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Wednesday, February 18: The Gov, Adelaide
Thursday, February 19: The Triffid, Brisbane
Saturday, February 21: Tuning Fork, Auckland
Presale: Thursday, July 3 @ 9am local
General On sale: Friday, July 4 @ 9am local
daltours.cc/hothouse-flowers
