The Cranberries To Release 3LP 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘No Need To Argue’ - Noise11.com

The Cranberries To Release 3LP 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘No Need To Argue’

by Paul Cashmere on June 21, 2025

The Cranberries ‘No Need To Argue’ will have its 30th anniversary on 3 October 1994.

This was the second album for The Cranberries, the follow-up to the previous years ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We’ that featured the hit song ‘Linger’.

‘No Need To Argue’ was the album with ‘Zombie’. ‘Zombie’ was a protest song about political unrest in Ireland and the children killed in the conflict. “People say we shouldn’t have done ‘Zombie but, excuse me, I’m Irish. I’m a human being,” O’Riordan once explained about the song. “I’m allowed to have feelings about the North, the same way I’m allowed to have feelings about what’s going on in Bosnia. I express those feelings in my songs. It’s up to people whether they want to listen to them or not.”

Dolores died in 2018.

“There was no ‘difficult second album syndrome’,” says drummer Fergal Lawler. “Dolores didn’t have any problems writing on the road and in fact was bursting with ideas. Often when a song was completed it’d go straight into the live set, so audiences got to hear a lot of the No Need To Argue songs way before they were recorded. I remember playing ‘Zombie’, for instance, early in 1993 on our first European tour with Hothouse Flowers. By the time the chorus came around for the second time, you could feel the reaction in the room. People just loved it from the get-go.”

“Sometimes, it feels like it’s only been a few years ago and other times it feels like an eternity. There are lots of memories still fresh in our minds. It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since its release,” says The Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler.

This edition of the album features The Cranberries MYV Unplugged. “It was an honour to do MTV Unplugged and I’m really proud that our songs didn’t need all the bells and whistles you get in the studio to sound good,” explains Lawler. “They worked just as well, stripped down and played acoustically, albeit with the help of the brilliant Electra Strings.”

‘No Need To Argue’ will be released on 3 October, 1994.

3LP TRACKLISTING:
LP1
Side A
• Ode To My Family
• I Can’t Be With You
• Twenty One
• Zombie
• Empty

Side B
• Everything I Said
• The Icicle Melts
• Disappointment
• Ridiculous Thoughts
• Dreaming My Dreams

LP2
Side C
• Yeat’s Grave
• Daffodil Lament
• No Need To Argue
• Ode To My Family (Iain Cook Remix)
• Zombie (Iain Cook Remix)

Side D
• Zombie (Demo)
• I Can’t Be With You {Live From Woodstock 94′}
• Ridiculous Thoughts {Live From Woodstock 94′}
• Daffodil Lament {Live From Woodstock 94′}

LP3
Side E – MTV Unplugged
• Intro/Dreaming My Dreams
• Ode To My Family
• Linger
• Free To Decide
Side F
• I’m Still Remembering
• Empty
• Zombie
• Yesterday’s Gone
• No Need To Argue

SUPER DIGITAL DELUXE TRACKLISTING
1. Ode To My Family (2025 Remastered)
2. I Can’t Be With You (2025 Remastered)
3. Twenty One (2025 Remastered)
4. Zombie (2025 Remastered)
5. Empty (2025 Remastered)
6. Everything I Said (2025 Remastered)
7. The Icicle Melts (2025 Remastered)
8. Disappointment (2025 Remastered)
9. Ridiculous Thoughts (2025 Remastered)
10. Dreaming My Dreams (2025 Remastered)
11. Yeat’s Grave (2025 Remastered)
12. Daffodil Lament (2025 Remastered)
13. No Need To Argue (2025 Remastered)
14. Ode To My Family (Iain Cook Remix)
15. Zombie (Iain Cook Remix)
16. Zombie (Demo Version)
17. I Can’t Be With You {Live From Woodstock 94′}
18. Ridiculous Thoughts {Live From Woodstock 94′}
19. Daffodil Lament {Live From Woodstock 94′}
20. Away
21. I Don’t Need
22. So Cold In Ireland
23. (They Long To Be) Close To You
24. Zombie – Camel’s Hump Mix
25. Song To My Family (Magic Shop Demo)
26. So Cold In Ireland (Magic Shop Demo)
27. Empty (Magic Shop Demo)
28. Ridiculous Thoughts (Magic Shop Demo)
29. Everything I Said (Magic Shop Demo)
30. Yeat’s Grave (Magic Shop Demo)
31. Serious (Demo)
32. Away (Demo)
33. I Don’t Need (Demo)
34. Dreaming My Dreams (Live At Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool, UK/1994)
35. Daffodil Lament (Live At Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool, UK/1994)
36. The Icicle Melts (Live At Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool, UK/1994)
37. No Need To Argue (Live At Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool, UK/1994)
38. Empty (Live At Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool, UK/1994)
39. I Can’t Be With You (Live From Milton Keynes)
40. Ridiculous Thoughts (Live From Milton Keynes)
41. Zombie (Live From Milton Keynes)

